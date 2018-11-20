DJ Junior CNYTFK feat. Dcoverz – “Love and Loss”
Η νέα δημιουργία του Dj Junior CNYTFK έχει τον τίτλο “Love and loss“, με τον Dcoverz aka Δήμος Ζαγάρης στα φωνητικά.
O Dj Junior CNYTFK σπουδαίος παραγωγός στο χώρο της deep house με αρκετά remix που πάντα συναρπάζουν και αυτή τη φορά σε ένα original κομμάτι “love and loss”. O Ζαγάρης Δήμος με το nickname Dcoverz έχει διασκευάσει και ερμηνεύσει αρκετά γνωστά τραγούδια και πλέον ασχολείται με την deeo house μουσική.
“Love” ένα deep house κομμάτι με αιθέρια φωνητικά και χαρακτηριστικό κιθαριστικό riff που που έχει αγαπηθεί σε ραδιόφωνα και beach bars!
Music production : Dj Junior CNYTFK
Singer : Dcoverz
Lyrics : Dimos Zagaris
There will come a day
When I will forget your name
Your memories will cease to exist
In the moment
Why did you cause this hurt
An emotional love
Is keeping you safe
In every way
You gave me tears and look a different way
It Was a love and loss
Love and loss
Love and loss
Love and loss for you and me
No matter how far
Or how long
Will I stay
My love will still be yours
I will always love you
Should I stop thinking about you
my love wasn’t fair to us
We couldn’t see the future
Breaking up was like you changed my heart
You gave me tears and look a different way
It Was a love and loss
Love and loss
Love and loss
Love and loss for you and me