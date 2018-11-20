DJ Junior CNYTFK feat. Dcoverz – “Love and Loss”

Η νέα δημιουργία του Dj Junior CNYTFK έχει τον τίτλο “Love and loss“, με τον Dcoverz aka Δήμος Ζαγάρης στα φωνητικά.

O Dj Junior CNYTFK σπουδαίος παραγωγός στο χώρο της deep house με αρκετά remix που πάντα συναρπάζουν και αυτή τη φορά σε ένα original κομμάτι “love and loss”. O Ζαγάρης Δήμος με το nickname Dcoverz έχει διασκευάσει και ερμηνεύσει αρκετά γνωστά τραγούδια και πλέον ασχολείται με την deeo house μουσική.

“Love” ένα deep house κομμάτι με αιθέρια φωνητικά και χαρακτηριστικό κιθαριστικό riff που που έχει αγαπηθεί σε ραδιόφωνα και beach bars!

Music production : Dj Junior CNYTFK

Singer : Dcoverz

Lyrics : Dimos Zagaris

There will come a day

When I will forget your name

Your memories will cease to exist

In the moment

Why did you cause this hurt

An emotional love

Is keeping you safe

In every way

You gave me tears and look a different way

It Was a love and loss

Love and loss

Love and loss

Love and loss for you and me

No matter how far

Or how long

Will I stay

My love will still be yours

I will always love you

Should I stop thinking about you

my love wasn’t fair to us

We couldn’t see the future

Breaking up was like you changed my heart

You gave me tears and look a different way

It Was a love and loss

Love and loss

Love and loss

Love and loss for you and me