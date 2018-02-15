Οι Tango With Lions παρουσιάζουν το video clip για το “Proof Of Desire”

Λίγες μέρες μετά την κυκλοφορία του νέου album τους, “The Light“, οι Tango With Lions παρουσιάζουν το video για το κομμάτι “Proof Of Desire” σε σκηνοθεσία και σενάριο The Boy.

To video έκανε πρεμιέρα στο αμερικάνικο site Grimy Goods.

Is this the kind of love you’re joining in

but weighs on you?

Is this the kind of love you’re posing in

and then expires you?

Leaving a hole where a home should be

Leaving a wound where a dream should drip

Music, lyrics: Kat Papachristou

Direction, Screenplay: The Boy

Director of Photography: Yannis Kanakis

Editing, Sound mixing: Nikos Pastras

Sets, Costumes: Mirto Tzima

First assistant camera: Thodoris Paspaliaris

We would like to thank Hotel Orion for the hospitality.