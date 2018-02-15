Οι Tango With Lions παρουσιάζουν το video clip για το “Proof Of Desire”
Λίγες μέρες μετά την κυκλοφορία του νέου album τους, “The Light“, οι Tango With Lions παρουσιάζουν το video για το κομμάτι “Proof Of Desire” σε σκηνοθεσία και σενάριο The Boy.
To video έκανε πρεμιέρα στο αμερικάνικο site Grimy Goods.
Is this the kind of love you’re joining in
but weighs on you?
Is this the kind of love you’re posing in
and then expires you?
Leaving a hole where a home should be
Leaving a wound where a dream should drip
Music, lyrics: Kat Papachristou
Direction, Screenplay: The Boy
Director of Photography: Yannis Kanakis
Editing, Sound mixing: Nikos Pastras
Sets, Costumes: Mirto Tzima
First assistant camera: Thodoris Paspaliaris
We would like to thank Hotel Orion for the hospitality.