Ian Ikon feat Maria Zlatani – “Manhattan Queen”

H Minos EMI / Universal παρουσιάζει το νέο single του Ian Ikon με τίτλο “Manhattan Queen” σε στίχους και μουσική του ίδιου με την υπέροχη φωνή της Maria Zlatani.

Ένα easy house pop τραγούδι το οποίο στιχουργικά διηγείται μια ιστορία… H “Manhattan Queen” είναι ένα όνειρο που σε προσκαλεί να το ζήσεις. Ζει τη ζωή της στα άκρα γνωρίζοντας τον κόσμο σε ένα μαγικό ταξίδι, είτε ως μάγισσα είτε ως νεράιδα…

Ποιος θα την ακολουθήσει;

Το “Manhattan Queen” έρχεται μετά από την επιτυχημένη συνεργασία του Ian Ikon με τη Maria Zlatani “Discover Me” που έχει συγκεντρώσει μέχρι σήμερα πάνω από 1.000.000 streams σε όλες τις μουσικές πλατφόρμες.

I ll’ tell you a story about a girl

She likes to fly across the ocean rip the air

She has no country she doesn’t care

She is a witch she is a fairy, killing pair

She needs no passports, she is everywhere

She burns her nights in Paris, breakfast in Bell Air

She drinks tequila, she is getting high

She brights like bloody firework up in the sky

Manhattan queen

Lost in a dream

You left your home when you were only seventeen

You turned the whole world with a spin

Lost in an everlasting dream

Manhattan queen

She changes look, as fast as wind

Οne day she is queen, the other day she is king

She falls in love without a stop

Τouching her body makes you chill you reach the top

She lives in heaven she visits hell

The same bless at Hilton or at cheap motel

When she gets bored she casts a spell

So everybody listens to her magic bell

Manhattan queen

Lost in a dream

You left your home when you were only seventeen

You turned the whole world with a spin

Lost in an everlasting dream

Manhattan queen