Ian Ikon feat Maria Zlatani – “Manhattan Queen”
H Minos EMI / Universal παρουσιάζει το νέο single του Ian Ikon με τίτλο “Manhattan Queen” σε στίχους και μουσική του ίδιου με την υπέροχη φωνή της Maria Zlatani.
Ένα easy house pop τραγούδι το οποίο στιχουργικά διηγείται μια ιστορία… H “Manhattan Queen” είναι ένα όνειρο που σε προσκαλεί να το ζήσεις. Ζει τη ζωή της στα άκρα γνωρίζοντας τον κόσμο σε ένα μαγικό ταξίδι, είτε ως μάγισσα είτε ως νεράιδα…
Ποιος θα την ακολουθήσει;
Το “Manhattan Queen” έρχεται μετά από την επιτυχημένη συνεργασία του Ian Ikon με τη Maria Zlatani “Discover Me” που έχει συγκεντρώσει μέχρι σήμερα πάνω από 1.000.000 streams σε όλες τις μουσικές πλατφόρμες.
I ll’ tell you a story about a girl
She likes to fly across the ocean rip the air
She has no country she doesn’t care
She is a witch she is a fairy, killing pair
She needs no passports, she is everywhere
She burns her nights in Paris, breakfast in Bell Air
She drinks tequila, she is getting high
She brights like bloody firework up in the sky
Manhattan queen
Lost in a dream
You left your home when you were only seventeen
You turned the whole world with a spin
Lost in an everlasting dream
Manhattan queen
She changes look, as fast as wind
Οne day she is queen, the other day she is king
She falls in love without a stop
Τouching her body makes you chill you reach the top
She lives in heaven she visits hell
The same bless at Hilton or at cheap motel
When she gets bored she casts a spell
So everybody listens to her magic bell
Manhattan queen
Lost in a dream
You left your home when you were only seventeen
You turned the whole world with a spin
Lost in an everlasting dream
Manhattan queen