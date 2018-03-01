Jenny – “Happy endings”
Είναι το ευτυχισμένο τέλος η κατάληξη μια αληθινής ιστορίας αγάπης; Καμιά φορά το ερώτημα αυτό δεν έχει σημασία… Σημασία έχει να προσπαθήσουμε και να παλέψουμε για αυτό με όλες μας τις δυνάμεις…
Αυτό το ταξίδι θέλει να μας χαρίσει η Jenny μια πραγματικά δυνατή ερμηνεία σε ένα υπέροχο τραγούδι.
Η ταλαντούχα Κύπρια τραγουδίστρια μας συστήθηκε με το “Roller Coaster” ενώ ακολούθησε το δροσερό “Saturday Night” με τον Allan Paul που ξεχώρισε και μας έκανε να χορέψουμε πολλά καλοκαιρινά βράδια μαζί του!
Η συνέχεια έρχεται παρέα με την Records on Top με το “Happy endings” σε μουσική Αντώνη Καρατζίκη, στίχους Μαρία Αθήνη και παραγωγή Αλέξανδρου Χρυσίδη.
What a wonderful day, wish you were around
It would just have been great – and I need you
On the sand I go write first your name and then mine
Next wave and we are gone – I want you
What a wonderful night -do you think it’s full moon?
Do you think it’s full moon when I miss you
I remember you said love does not have an end
Yes, you said that once -and I kissed you
And the moon runs in circles -and the waves in and out
When I close my eyes I can feel you
I look up to the sky – all the clouds fly goodbye
Then I know that I can forgive you
Let’s forgive and forget let’s start over again
Don’t you think it’s worth if we try?
Happy endings are rare to the stories of love
Happy endings are there just in fiction
If there was ever love, real love in our hearts
Separation should be contradiction
It’s a wonderful flight -now I’m landing back home
Back to where I belong and I leave you
Like a small white cloud on a clear blue sky
I have travelled along and I need you
All the beautiful stories on their last page they have
This one little sentence I love you
If you finish the story with this line of love
Your life will be blossom I want you
Let’s forgive and forget let’s start over again
Don’t you think it’s worth If we try
If there is still a glimpse if we still have our wings
We may fail -but what if we fly?
Happy endings are rare
Happy endings are there
Separation should be contradiction
I love you
Σκηνοθεσία: Domenik Papaemmanouil
Μοντάζ: Νίκος Πρωτονοτάριος
Styling: Άδωνης Λευκάτης
Make Up: Μαίρη Καλοχωρίδη
Ενορχήστρωση, Πιάνο: Αντώνης Καρατζίκης
Vocals Co-Producer: Νίκος Ρουσσάκης
Κιθάρες: Γιώργος Κατσαμάκης
Ντραμς: Δημήτρης Παμπουλάκης
Κοντραμπάσο: Αποστόλης Παπαπέτρος
Βιολί, βιόλα: Ντίνος Μπουραντάς
Βιολοντσέλο: Nασία Kώνστα
Κρουστά: Αλέξανδρος Χρυσίδης
Φωνητικά: Νίκος Ρουσσάκης, Ελισάβετ Κυριαζή, Μάιρα Τσακαλώτου, Μαριλένα Κολλάρου, Αντώνης Καρατζίκης, Αλέξανδρος Χρυσίδης
Μίξη, Mastering: Αλέξανδρος Χρυσίδης
Ηχογράφηση: Αλέξανδρος Χρυσίδης, Σωκράτης Σεϊρλής, Νίκος Παναγιωτίδης
Κούρδισμα Τυμπάνων: Παναγιώτης Βλάχος