Jenny – “Happy endings”

Είναι το ευτυχισμένο τέλος η κατάληξη μια αληθινής ιστορίας αγάπης; Καμιά φορά το ερώτημα αυτό δεν έχει σημασία… Σημασία έχει να προσπαθήσουμε και να παλέψουμε για αυτό με όλες μας τις δυνάμεις…

Αυτό το ταξίδι θέλει να μας χαρίσει η Jenny μια πραγματικά δυνατή ερμηνεία σε ένα υπέροχο τραγούδι.

Η ταλαντούχα Κύπρια τραγουδίστρια μας συστήθηκε με το “Roller Coaster” ενώ ακολούθησε το δροσερό “Saturday Night” με τον Allan Paul που ξεχώρισε και μας έκανε να χορέψουμε πολλά καλοκαιρινά βράδια μαζί του!

Η συνέχεια έρχεται παρέα με την Records on Top με το “Happy endings” σε μουσική Αντώνη Καρατζίκη, στίχους Μαρία Αθήνη και παραγωγή Αλέξανδρου Χρυσίδη.

What a wonderful day, wish you were around

It would just have been great – and I need you

On the sand I go write first your name and then mine

Next wave and we are gone – I want you

What a wonderful night -do you think it’s full moon?

Do you think it’s full moon when I miss you

I remember you said love does not have an end

Yes, you said that once -and I kissed you

And the moon runs in circles -and the waves in and out

When I close my eyes I can feel you

I look up to the sky – all the clouds fly goodbye

Then I know that I can forgive you

Let’s forgive and forget let’s start over again

Don’t you think it’s worth if we try?

Happy endings are rare to the stories of love

Happy endings are there just in fiction

If there was ever love, real love in our hearts

Separation should be contradiction

It’s a wonderful flight -now I’m landing back home

Back to where I belong and I leave you

Like a small white cloud on a clear blue sky

I have travelled along and I need you

All the beautiful stories on their last page they have

This one little sentence I love you

If you finish the story with this line of love

Your life will be blossom I want you

Let’s forgive and forget let’s start over again

Don’t you think it’s worth If we try

If there is still a glimpse if we still have our wings

We may fail -but what if we fly?

Happy endings are rare

Happy endings are there

Separation should be contradiction

I love you

Σκηνοθεσία: Domenik Papaemmanouil

Μοντάζ: Νίκος Πρωτονοτάριος

Styling: Άδωνης Λευκάτης

Make Up: Μαίρη Καλοχωρίδη

Ενορχήστρωση, Πιάνο: Αντώνης Καρατζίκης

Vocals Co-Producer: Νίκος Ρουσσάκης

Κιθάρες: Γιώργος Κατσαμάκης

Ντραμς: Δημήτρης Παμπουλάκης

Κοντραμπάσο: Αποστόλης Παπαπέτρος

Βιολί, βιόλα: Ντίνος Μπουραντάς

Βιολοντσέλο: Nασία Kώνστα

Κρουστά: Αλέξανδρος Χρυσίδης

Φωνητικά: Νίκος Ρουσσάκης, Ελισάβετ Κυριαζή, Μάιρα Τσακαλώτου, Μαριλένα Κολλάρου, Αντώνης Καρατζίκης, Αλέξανδρος Χρυσίδης

Μίξη, Mastering: Αλέξανδρος Χρυσίδης

Ηχογράφηση: Αλέξανδρος Χρυσίδης, Σωκράτης Σεϊρλής, Νίκος Παναγιωτίδης

Κούρδισμα Τυμπάνων: Παναγιώτης Βλάχος