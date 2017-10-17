Το νέο video clip του Sundayman για το “Parts Of You”
Κλείνοντας σχεδόν ένα χρόνο από το album “Scene Missing”, που κυκλοφόρησε το Νοέμβριο του 2016, ο Sundayman παρουσιάζει το τρίτο κατά σειρά video από το παραπάνω album.
Στο video που έχει σκηνοθετήσει ο Γρηγόρης Μουμούρης, ένα πικάπ γίνεται ο αφηγητής μιας ιστορίας όπου πρωταγωνιστές είναι τα διαφορετικά τοπία αλλά και οι απόηχοι όσων εκφράζει, μουσικά και στιχουργικά, το κομμάτι “Parts Of You”.
Στίχοι:
I gave my eyes to the birds
I gave my eyes to the birds
now I can see
the sun, the sun, the sun
I left my hands in the woods
I left my hands in the woods
now I can read
your mind, your mind, your mind
I put the rain in my mouth
I put the rain in my mouth
to numb the pain
the rain, the rain, the rain
I threw my heart to the sea
I threw my heart to the sea
now I can hear
your voice, your void, your voice
your void, your voice, your void