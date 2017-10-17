Το νέο video clip του Sundayman για το “Parts Of You”

Κλείνοντας σχεδόν ένα χρόνο από το album “Scene Missing”, που κυκλοφόρησε το Νοέμβριο του 2016, ο Sundayman παρουσιάζει το τρίτο κατά σειρά video από το παραπάνω album.

Στο video που έχει σκηνοθετήσει ο Γρηγόρης Μουμούρης, ένα πικάπ γίνεται ο αφηγητής μιας ιστορίας όπου πρωταγωνιστές είναι τα διαφορετικά τοπία αλλά και οι απόηχοι όσων εκφράζει, μουσικά και στιχουργικά, το κομμάτι “Parts Of You”.

Στίχοι:

I gave my eyes to the birds

I gave my eyes to the birds

now I can see

the sun, the sun, the sun

I left my hands in the woods

I left my hands in the woods

now I can read

your mind, your mind, your mind

I put the rain in my mouth

I put the rain in my mouth

to numb the pain

the rain, the rain, the rain

I threw my heart to the sea

I threw my heart to the sea

now I can hear

your voice, your void, your voice

your void, your voice, your void