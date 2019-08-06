Angelina – “Contigo”

Η ανερχόμενη latin pop τραγουδίστρια Angelina μας παρουσιάζει το ολοκαίνουργιο single της τίτλο “Contigo”.

Ένα καλοκαιρινό-χορευτικό τραγούδι, γεμάτο latin στοιχεία που θα σας ξεσηκώσει από το πρώτο άκουσμα. Τη μουσική στο τραγούδι υπογράφει ο Γιώργος Γιαλετζής, ενώ τους στίχους η ίδια η Angelina.

Executive producer: Παύλος Χριστοδούλου

Η σκηνοθεσία του video clip ανήκει στο Νίκο Ισίδωρο και τον Βαγγέλη Κουμελά.

Amira antes de hablar se lo que diras

Te digo que coincidimos como lemon sal y tequila

Sin palabras hablamos solo con miradas

Nuestra amor se parece con la luz en la madrugada

COME and touch me and kiss me one otra vez

Like the last time you did late on the bench

You got me loca por tu ser

Contigo mi amigo

Tell me how many nights you dream of our kiss

Deep inside I can see you have one wish

To feel the taste of my lips

Besito bonito

Donde estas mi carino?

En tus manos aguanto el frio

Donde?

En Los veranos camino yo contigo contigo (x2)

Slow slow give it slow slow

When I am ready for you

Don’t you ever let me go…

Slow slow give it slow slow

Once you touch my body baby… Aha

COME back to me come back to me…

Keep your hard wide open

Love me it’s not over

Dance all night get crazy

Cause I am still your baby (x2)

Contigo

(English translation lyrics)

Look… Before you say something I say the same thing

I have told you me and you match like the lemon, the salt and the tequila

No words, we only speak through the eyes

Our love looks like the light of dawn…

COME and touch me and kiss me one otra vez

Like the last time you did late on the bench

You got me crazy for you… With you… My friend…

Tell me how many nights you dream of our kiss

Deep inside I can see you have one wish

To feel the taste of my lips

Sweet… Kiss

Where have you been my love?

In your arms I can make the cold weather

And in the summers I wanna walk with you… With you…

Slow slow give it slow slow.. When I am ready for you don’t you ever let me go..

Slow slow… Give it slow slow.. Once you touch my body baby… Aha

Refren…

COME back to me come back to me..

Keep your heart wide open

Love me it’s not over

Dance all night get crazy cause I am still your baby