Angelina – “Contigo”

Η ανερχόμενη latin pop τραγουδίστρια Angelina μας παρουσιάζει το ολοκαίνουργιο single της τίτλο “Contigo”.
Ένα καλοκαιρινό-χορευτικό τραγούδι, γεμάτο latin στοιχεία που θα σας ξεσηκώσει από το πρώτο άκουσμα. Τη μουσική στο τραγούδι υπογράφει ο Γιώργος Γιαλετζής, ενώ τους στίχους η ίδια η Angelina.
Executive producer: Παύλος Χριστοδούλου
Η σκηνοθεσία του video clip ανήκει στο Νίκο Ισίδωρο και τον Βαγγέλη Κουμελά.
Amira antes de hablar se lo que diras
Te digo que coincidimos como lemon sal y tequila
Sin palabras hablamos solo con miradas
Nuestra amor se parece con la luz en la madrugada
COME and touch me and kiss me one otra vez
Like the last time you did late on the bench
You got me loca por tu ser
Contigo mi amigo
Tell me how many nights you dream of our kiss
Deep inside I can see you have one wish
To feel the taste of my lips
Besito bonito
Donde estas mi carino?
En tus manos aguanto el frio
Donde?
En Los veranos camino yo contigo contigo (x2)
Slow slow give it slow slow
When I am ready for you
Don’t you ever let me go…
Slow slow give it slow slow
Once you touch my body baby… Aha
COME back to me come back to me…
Keep your hard wide open
Love me it’s not over
Dance all night get crazy
Cause I am still your baby (x2)
(English translation lyrics)
Look… Before you say something I say the same thing
I have told you me and you match like the lemon, the salt and the tequila
No words, we only speak through the eyes
Our love looks like the light of dawn…
COME and touch me and kiss me one otra vez
Like the last time you did late on the bench
You got me crazy for you… With you… My friend…
Tell me how many nights you dream of our kiss
Deep inside I can see you have one wish
To feel the taste of my lips
Sweet… Kiss
Where have you been my love?
In your arms I can make the cold weather
And in the summers I wanna walk with you… With you…
Slow slow give it slow slow.. When I am ready for you don’t you ever let me go..
Slow slow… Give it slow slow.. Once you touch my body baby… Aha
Refren…
COME back to me come back to me..
Keep your heart wide open
Love me it’s not over
Dance all night get crazy cause I am still your baby