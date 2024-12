Gulls in the sky and in my blue eye

You know it feels unfair

There’s magic everywhere

Look at me standing

Here on my own again

Up straight in the sunshine

No need to run and hide

It’s a wonderful, wonderful life

No need to laugh and cry

It’s a wonderful, wonderful life

The sun’s in your eyes

the heat is in your hair

They seem to hate you

because you’re there

And I need a friend

oh I need a friend

to make me happy

Not stand here on my own

Look at me standing

Here on my own again

Up straight in the sunshine

No need to run and hide

It’s a wonderful, wonderful life

No need to laugh and cry

It’s a wonderful, wonderful life

I need a friend

oh I need a friend

To make me happy

not so alone

Look at me here

Here on my own again

Up straight in the sunshine

No need to run and hide

It’s a wonderful, wonderful life

No need to laugh and cry

It’s a wonderful, wonderful life