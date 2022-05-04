Ένα ελπιδοφόρο τραγούδι μας παρουσιάζουν ο φιλανθρωπικός οργανισμός CR Hope Foundation και η ταλαντούχα ερμηνεύτρια Κατερίνα Κουκουράκη με τίτλο “Gimme Hope“.

Ένα τραγούδι αφιερωμένο σε όλα εκείνα τα παιδιά στο μικρό χωριό της Ζανζιβάρης, που υποστηρίζει το CRHOPE με μοναδική ελπίδα να είναι πάντα χαμογελαστά και να έχουν όλα αυτά που χρειάζονται για να μεγαλώσουν, όπως όλα τα παιδιά του κόσμου.

Για τη δημιουργία του τραγουδιού αυτoύ συνεργάστηκαν ο DjAirth, ο Apon, ο iAMSTRONG, η Κατερίνα Κουκουράκη και ο Paul Hanimoua, ενώ τη σκηνοθεσία του video clip με όλες αυτές τις υπέροχες και μοναδικές εικόνες ανέλαβε ο Γιάννης Παπαδάκος.

Μοναδικός σκοπός του τραγουδιού είναι να μεταδώσει το μήνυμα του CRHOPE, που δεν είναι άλλο από την αλληλεγγύη και την ένωση των ανθρώπων για την στήριξη όλων των παιδιών που έχουν πραγματική ανάγκη και η μόνη τους υποχρέωση είναι να χαμογελούν! 🙂

“Life begins with a smile from your heart…“

* Τα έσοδα από την κυκλοφορία του τραγουδιού θα διατεθούν για τη δράση του CR Hope Foundation

Every day brings a new hope in your life

A new sunrise just for you

You have a world to see today with your eyes

Believe your dreams can come true

Give me hope

With a big smile

A big smile…that’s you

Shake the world

With a big heart

A big heart that’s you

You shine the world by giving all you love

Your hope begins with a big smile to all the wrongs

You change the world by having faith to the unknown

your heart is full of love

Life begins with a smile from your heart

They better give us all the love now

See all the people just Dey suffer

We need all the trust and care now

See all the tears inside their eyes now

Please come take the journey , say say take the journey

We all need some love and safe heaven

We are one, we are one don’t you see it

This loving and care we all need it

Give me hope

With a big smile

A big smile…that’s you

Shake the world

With a big heart

A big heart that’s you

You shine the world by giving all you love

Your hope begins with a big smile to all the wrongs

You change the world by having faith to the unknown

your heart is full of love

Life begins with a smile from your heart