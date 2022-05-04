Ένα ελπιδοφόρο τραγούδι μας παρουσιάζουν ο φιλανθρωπικός οργανισμός CR Hope Foundation και η ταλαντούχα ερμηνεύτρια Κατερίνα Κουκουράκη με τίτλο “Gimme Hope“.
Ένα τραγούδι αφιερωμένο σε όλα εκείνα τα παιδιά στο μικρό χωριό της Ζανζιβάρης, που υποστηρίζει το CRHOPE με μοναδική ελπίδα να είναι πάντα χαμογελαστά και να έχουν όλα αυτά που χρειάζονται για να μεγαλώσουν, όπως όλα τα παιδιά του κόσμου.
Για τη δημιουργία του τραγουδιού αυτoύ συνεργάστηκαν ο DjAirth, ο Apon, ο iAMSTRONG, η Κατερίνα Κουκουράκη και ο Paul Hanimoua, ενώ τη σκηνοθεσία του video clip με όλες αυτές τις υπέροχες και μοναδικές εικόνες ανέλαβε ο Γιάννης Παπαδάκος.
Μοναδικός σκοπός του τραγουδιού είναι να μεταδώσει το μήνυμα του CRHOPE, που δεν είναι άλλο από την αλληλεγγύη και την ένωση των ανθρώπων για την στήριξη όλων των παιδιών που έχουν πραγματική ανάγκη και η μόνη τους υποχρέωση είναι να χαμογελούν! 🙂
“Life begins with a smile from your heart…“
* Τα έσοδα από την κυκλοφορία του τραγουδιού θα διατεθούν για τη δράση του CR Hope Foundation
Every day brings a new hope in your life
A new sunrise just for you
You have a world to see today with your eyes
Believe your dreams can come true
Give me hope
With a big smile
A big smile…that’s you
Shake the world
With a big heart
A big heart that’s you
You shine the world by giving all you love
Your hope begins with a big smile to all the wrongs
You change the world by having faith to the unknown
your heart is full of love
Life begins with a smile from your heart
They better give us all the love now
See all the people just Dey suffer
We need all the trust and care now
See all the tears inside their eyes now
Please come take the journey , say say take the journey
We all need some love and safe heaven
We are one, we are one don’t you see it
This loving and care we all need it
Give me hope
With a big smile
A big smile…that’s you
Shake the world
With a big heart
A big heart that’s you
You shine the world by giving all you love
Your hope begins with a big smile to all the wrongs
You change the world by having faith to the unknown
your heart is full of love
Life begins with a smile from your heart