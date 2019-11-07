Μαριαλένα Καπέκη – “Life”

Αφιερωμένο σε όλους εσάς που στις δύσκολες στιγμές δεν το βάζετε ποτέ κάτω
και όταν πέφτετε αμέσως ξανασηκώνεστε για να αδράξετε τη μέρα!!!
Μαντίνεια Βάγγαλη
Η Polymusic παρουσιάζει το νέο τραγούδι της Μαριαλένας Καπέκη με τίτλο “Life”.
Τη μουσική του κομματιού υπογράφει ο μουσικοσυνθέτης Γιάννης Θάνος, ενώ τους στίχους η συνθέτρια και στιχουργός Μαντίνεια Βάγγαλη.
Life is like a dice
you drop it and play the game
everything has got a price
but don’t be afraid
“Life is always hard”
I thought and felt again so bad
but if I choose to give up
I won’t ever know what I can
I know my life is hard
but I’m strong enough
to face my fears
to wipe up my tears
to chase my dreams
cause I’ve got the will to live my life
I know my life is hard
but believe it or not
when I spread my love
my broken heart screams
like a lion roar
I don’t cry anymore I smile
this is my life
Life is like smoke
it can’t exist without
fire everything seems
like a joke but I don’t laugh
“Life is always hard”
I thought and felt again so bad
but if I choose to give up
I won’t ever know what I can
I know my life is hard
but I’m strong enough
to face my fears
to wipe up my tears
to chase my dreams
cause I’ve got the will to live my life
I know my life is hard
but believe it or not
when I spread my love
my broken heart screams
like a lion roar
I don’t cry anymore I smile
this is my life