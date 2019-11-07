Μαριαλένα Καπέκη – “Life”

Αφιερωμένο σε όλους εσάς που στις δύσκολες στιγμές δεν το βάζετε ποτέ κάτω

και όταν πέφτετε αμέσως ξανασηκώνεστε για να αδράξετε τη μέρα!!!

Μαντίνεια Βάγγαλη

Η Polymusic παρουσιάζει το νέο τραγούδι της Μαριαλένας Καπέκη με τίτλο “Life”.

Τη μουσική του κομματιού υπογράφει ο μουσικοσυνθέτης Γιάννης Θάνος, ενώ τους στίχους η συνθέτρια και στιχουργός Μαντίνεια Βάγγαλη.

Life is like a dice

you drop it and play the game

everything has got a price

but don’t be afraid

“Life is always hard”

I thought and felt again so bad

but if I choose to give up

I won’t ever know what I can

I know my life is hard

but I’m strong enough

to face my fears

to wipe up my tears

to chase my dreams

cause I’ve got the will to live my life

I know my life is hard

but believe it or not

when I spread my love

my broken heart screams

like a lion roar

I don’t cry anymore I smile

this is my life

Life is like smoke

it can’t exist without

fire everything seems

like a joke but I don’t laugh

“Life is always hard”

I thought and felt again so bad

but if I choose to give up

I won’t ever know what I can

I know my life is hard

but I’m strong enough

to face my fears

to wipe up my tears

to chase my dreams

cause I’ve got the will to live my life

I know my life is hard

but believe it or not

when I spread my love

my broken heart screams

like a lion roar

I don’t cry anymore I smile

this is my life