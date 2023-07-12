“…the circus is tonight in town

for just a day you ‘ll be happy as a clown…”

Οι Redeye Caravan δίνουν στη δημοσιότητα το πρώτο lyric video της επερχόμενης κυκλοφορίας τους. Το κομμάτι ονομάζεται “The Circus” και αποτελεί τον προπομπό του “Snake oil & Lullabies” EP.

Καταδυθείτε στην απόκοσμη ιστορία ενός Τσίρκου διαφορετικού από κάθε άλλο και γίνετε μάρτυρες μιας αλλόκοσμης παράστασης! Welcome to the show…

Μουσική: Άκης Κοσμίδης

Στίχοι: Βαλάντης Δάφκος

Ενορχήστρωση: Πάνος Μακούλης

Πρώτη φωνή: Βαλάντης Δάφκος

Ladies and gentlemen behold

Welcome to the show

Here lie the wonders of the world

Form a single row

If you’re feeling really brave and bold

Let your mind blow

Mysteries are waiting to unfold

Welcome to the show

Have you seen the boy with lobster hands?

Step into the tent

Have you ever seen the human skeleton?

Step into the tent

Have you ever seen the camel girl?

Step into the tent

Have you seen the lion faced man?

Step in for the show

The show, the show, the show…

Hey how howdy how…

The circus is tonight in town

for just a day you ‘ll be happy as a clown

but don’t forget nothing comes in life for free

there is always a fee

A fee, a fee, a fee…

Oh y oh

Welcome to the show

Pay attention for you’ll hear

the singing of the crow

Oh y oh

Welcome to the show

You can watch but never touch

the feathers that aglow

Oh y oh

Welcome to the show

when the bird begins to sing

the devilry will flow

Oh y oh

Welcome to the show

as your master walks among you

black feathers will grow

The circus is tonight in town

for just a day you ‘ll be happy as a clown

but don’t forget nothing comes in life for free

there is always a fee