“…the circus is tonight in town
for just a day you ‘ll be happy as a clown…”
Οι Redeye Caravan δίνουν στη δημοσιότητα το πρώτο lyric video της επερχόμενης κυκλοφορίας τους. Το κομμάτι ονομάζεται “The Circus” και αποτελεί τον προπομπό του “Snake oil & Lullabies” EP.
Καταδυθείτε στην απόκοσμη ιστορία ενός Τσίρκου διαφορετικού από κάθε άλλο και γίνετε μάρτυρες μιας αλλόκοσμης παράστασης! Welcome to the show…
Μουσική: Άκης Κοσμίδης
Στίχοι: Βαλάντης Δάφκος
Ενορχήστρωση: Πάνος Μακούλης
Πρώτη φωνή: Βαλάντης Δάφκος
Ladies and gentlemen behold
Welcome to the show
Here lie the wonders of the world
Form a single row
If you’re feeling really brave and bold
Let your mind blow
Mysteries are waiting to unfold
Welcome to the show
Have you seen the boy with lobster hands?
Step into the tent
Have you ever seen the human skeleton?
Step into the tent
Have you ever seen the camel girl?
Step into the tent
Have you seen the lion faced man?
Step in for the show
The show, the show, the show…
Hey how howdy how…
The circus is tonight in town
for just a day you ‘ll be happy as a clown
but don’t forget nothing comes in life for free
there is always a fee
A fee, a fee, a fee…
Oh y oh
Welcome to the show
Pay attention for you’ll hear
the singing of the crow
Oh y oh
Welcome to the show
You can watch but never touch
the feathers that aglow
Oh y oh
Welcome to the show
when the bird begins to sing
the devilry will flow
Oh y oh
Welcome to the show
as your master walks among you
black feathers will grow
The circus is tonight in town
for just a day you ‘ll be happy as a clown
but don’t forget nothing comes in life for free
there is always a fee