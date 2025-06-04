Οι Seven Of Hearts, το Art Pop συγκρότημα από την Θεσσαλονίκη, που μας εντυπωσίασε από την πρώτη στιγμή με τις πρωτότυπες συνθέσεις του, μας παρουσιάζει το 3ο single που έχει τίτλο “Wild Hearts“, μέσα από το ντεμπούτο album τους “Based On A True Story”, το οποίο αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει στις αρχές του φθινοπώρου.

Σε μια κοινωνία που γίνεται όλο πιο εύθραυστη και δυστοπική το “Wild Hearts” έρχεται να μας υπενθυμίσει ότι μέσα από τα συντρίμμια, υπάρχει η ανθεκτικότητα, που πάντα θα οδηγεί στην αναγέννηση! Ως αντανάκλαση οι μελωδίες του τραγουδιού, που μας θυμίζουν το παρελθόν, έρχονται να δέσουν αρμονικά με το παρόν και να το φωτίσουν. Γιατί η αγάπη και οι πληγές που αφήνει πίσω της, αποτυπώνουν το ουσιαστικό νόημα της, δίνοντάς μας την δύναμη να συνεχίζουμε.

Οι Seven Of Hearts με το “Wild Hearts” έρχονται για ακόμα μια φορά να μας ταξιδέψουν στα αγαπημένα 80s, με μια κρυστάλλινη παραγωγή του σήμερα! Δηλώνοντας μας ότι οι “άγριες καρδιές” μπορεί να πληγωθούν, να μείνουν μόνες, αλλά δεν σπάνε, αντέχουν και συνεχίζουν να προχωρούν, όσο βαθιά κι αν είναι τα σημάδια.

There was a moment in time when

all of a sudden, love grew in my garden.

They say that only fools rush in.

Don’t know how it happened

but it left me blinded.

We used to count down the stars

when all of our youth was untouched.

We built our castles in sand.

Before our eyes, they fell apart.

I keep on running back to that moment,

to a love that was promised.

Holding onto the innocence

of what once was.

I keep on dreaming with eyes wide open

Cause wild hearts can’t be broken.

Reminiscences come

before the break of dawn.

There was a moment in time when

my heart stayed silent.

The world became violent.

I leave a light in the dark

Hope you find your way back in my arms.

I keep on running back to that moment,

to a love that was promised.

Holding onto the innocence

of what once was.

I keep on dreaming with eyes wide open

Cause wild hearts can’t be broken.

Reminiscences come

before the break of dawn.

I keep on running back to that moment.

I keep on dreaming with eyes wide open

And though wild hearts can’t be broken

makes me wonder if they ever feel so alone?