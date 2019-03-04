Alma – “Perfect”

H Alma είναι μόλις 15 ετών, αλλά παίζει πιάνο και κιθάρα, ενώ παράλληλα γράφει μουσική και στίχους. Το δισκογραφικό της ντεμπούτο έχει τίτλο “Perfect” και κυκλοφορεί σε Ελλάδα και Κύπρο από την Panik Records!

Με καταγωγή από τη Βουλγαρία και το Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο και το όνομά της να σημαίνει «ψυχή» στα ισπανικά, η Alma ασχολείται με την μουσική από πολύ μικρή ηλικία παίζοντας διάφορα μουσικά όργανα. Άρχισε να τραγουδά για πλάκα και «ανέβαζε» στο Instagram τα covers που έκανε, τα οποία ηχογραφούσε με το κινητό της τηλέφωνο. Από εκεί την ανακάλυψε ένας από τους πιο γνωστούς συνθέτες και παραγωγούς της Ρουμανίας, ο Christian Tarcea, που ερωτεύτηκε αμέσως τη μουσική της και την κάλεσε να επισκεφθεί το studio του.

Κάπως έτσι γεννήθηκε το “Perfect”, ένα τραγούδι που έγραψαν μαζί και, περίπου ένα μήνα αργότερα, απέκτησε music video που σκηνοθέτησε ένας από τους πιο ταλαντούχους νέους Βούλγαρους σκηνοθέτες, ο Dimitris Georgiev.

Την Alma μπορείς να την αναγνωρίσεις από τα σγουρά μαλλιά της, τα μεγάλα μπλε μάτια της και, πρώτα απ’ όλα, από τη χαρακτηριστική τρυφερή φωνή της!

I used to think that we were perfect,

Boy, was I wrong..

you kept saying that you were busy,

When really you were having your fun

I tried, and I’ve tried

with you boy can’t you see,

Don’t want you havin’

anything to do we me,

I’ve cried and I’ve cried

for you but now I see,

you really never deserved me

Yo quiero besar tus labios, mi caricia

Cuando me abrazas ja siento tu energia

Quise dejarte, pero fuiste siempre mi belleza

Aun estas aqui cautivo en mi cabeza

I got busy, you got busy, time is ticking,

There’s no way I’m gonna get you out,

Of my mind, I thought maybe it was easy,

But all I hear is your voice and it’s loud

Yo quiero besar tus labios, mi caricia

Cuando me abrazas ja siento tu energia

Quise dejarte, pero fuiste siempre mi belleza

Aun estas aqui cautivo en mi cabeza

I might be..

Too contradictory

Cauze all my thoughts,

Are bringing you to me,

Yo quiero besar tus labios, mi caricia

Cuando me abrazas ja siento tu energia

Quise dejarte, pero fuiste siempre mi belleza

Aun estas aqui cautivo en mi cabeza

