Γιώργος Περρής – “How Many Does It Take”

Το πρώτο single από το ολοκαίνουργιο αγγλόφωνο άλμπουμ του Γιώργου Περρή, “Who I’m Meant To Be”, είναι εδώ!

Συχνά οι ζωές των ανθρώπων ορίζονται από μία εξάρτηση και τον τρόπο που την νίκησαν ή έχασαν τον αγώνα μαζί της. Δεν έχει σημασία αν συμβαίνει σε εσένα τον ίδιο ή σε κάποιον που αγαπάς, αδερφό, μάνα, σύντροφο, φίλο: σημασία έχει να την πολεμάς και να βοηθάς και τους άλλους να την ξεπεράσουν. Αυτό το ευαίσθητο θέμα αγγίζει το νέο αγγλόφωνο τραγούδι του Γιώργου Περρή, σε μουσική του ίδιου και του Eric Rosse και στίχους του Περρή και της Sasha Sloan.

Αιχμηρό και την ίδια στιγμή αφάνταστα συγκινητικό το “How Many Does It Take” αγγίζει τον καθένα μας, οικογένειες και φιλίες, έρωτες και συνεργασίες. Ηχογραφήθηκε στο Λος Άντζελες με παραγωγό τον σπουδαίο Eric Rosse (συνεργάτη, μεταξύ άλλων, των Maroon5, Tori Amos, Sara Bareilles, Pablo Alboran) και την νέα τραγουδοποιό Sasha Sloan (που έχει γράψει τραγούδια για τους John Legend και Steve Aoki, ενώ τα singles της “Older” και “Runaway” σκίζουν φέτος στα ραδιοφωνικά charts).

Το “How Many Does It Take” κυκλοφορεί διεθνώς σε όλα τα ψηφιακά καταστήματα και είναι προπομπός του δεύτερου αγγλόφωνου δίσκου του Γιώργου Περρή, ο οποίος θα κυκλοφορήσει τον Μάιο σε πολλές χώρες.

Το εκπληκτικό βίντεο σκηνοθέτησε η Κλαίρη Φαφούτη.

Χορογραφεί και χορεύει ο Δημήτρης Ματσούκας.

Στίχοι: Γιώργος Περρής / Sasha Sloan

Μουσική: Γιώργος Περρής / Eric Rosse

Ενορχήστρωση: Eric Rosse

Photo credits: Κοσμάς Κουμιανός

Artwork: Κωνσταντίνος Γεωργαντάς

Οι στίχοι του τραγουδιού:

Walks in with his gaze set on his habit

Every day he’s got to have it

Doesn’t notice where I am

As he puts a bottle on the table

Can’t resist but says he’s able

And I try to understand

How he lost himself right at here at home

Why does he think he’s not enough?

He’s not enough

How many does it take

To feel nothing at all

How many does it take

Till there’s nothing to recall

How many does it take

Till the anger’s washed away

And you can’t control the ache

How many, how many does it take

He tries to make amends with what’s inside him

Every time I see him fighting

Never stops but he says he can

As he falls apart he says he’s sorry

Keeps on damaging his body

And now I understand

How he lost himself right at here at home

why does he think he’s not enough?

He’s not enough

How many does it take

To feel nothing at all

How many does it take

Till there’s nothing to recall

How many does it take

Till the anger’s washed away

And you can’t control the ache

How many, how many does it take

As his troubled thoughts begin to taunt him

And his words come back to haunt him

It takes him piece by piece

So he knows there’s no way that he can hide it

There’s an answer he can’t find yet

Something’s lost but nothing’s gained