Γιώργος Περρής – “How Many Does It Take”
Το πρώτο single από το ολοκαίνουργιο αγγλόφωνο άλμπουμ του Γιώργου Περρή, “Who I’m Meant To Be”, είναι εδώ!
Συχνά οι ζωές των ανθρώπων ορίζονται από μία εξάρτηση και τον τρόπο που την νίκησαν ή έχασαν τον αγώνα μαζί της. Δεν έχει σημασία αν συμβαίνει σε εσένα τον ίδιο ή σε κάποιον που αγαπάς, αδερφό, μάνα, σύντροφο, φίλο: σημασία έχει να την πολεμάς και να βοηθάς και τους άλλους να την ξεπεράσουν. Αυτό το ευαίσθητο θέμα αγγίζει το νέο αγγλόφωνο τραγούδι του Γιώργου Περρή, σε μουσική του ίδιου και του Eric Rosse και στίχους του Περρή και της Sasha Sloan.
Αιχμηρό και την ίδια στιγμή αφάνταστα συγκινητικό το “How Many Does It Take” αγγίζει τον καθένα μας, οικογένειες και φιλίες, έρωτες και συνεργασίες. Ηχογραφήθηκε στο Λος Άντζελες με παραγωγό τον σπουδαίο Eric Rosse (συνεργάτη, μεταξύ άλλων, των Maroon5, Tori Amos, Sara Bareilles, Pablo Alboran) και την νέα τραγουδοποιό Sasha Sloan (που έχει γράψει τραγούδια για τους John Legend και Steve Aoki, ενώ τα singles της “Older” και “Runaway” σκίζουν φέτος στα ραδιοφωνικά charts).
Το “How Many Does It Take” κυκλοφορεί διεθνώς σε όλα τα ψηφιακά καταστήματα και είναι προπομπός του δεύτερου αγγλόφωνου δίσκου του Γιώργου Περρή, ο οποίος θα κυκλοφορήσει τον Μάιο σε πολλές χώρες.
Το εκπληκτικό βίντεο σκηνοθέτησε η Κλαίρη Φαφούτη.
Χορογραφεί και χορεύει ο Δημήτρης Ματσούκας.
Στίχοι: Γιώργος Περρής / Sasha Sloan
Μουσική: Γιώργος Περρής / Eric Rosse
Ενορχήστρωση: Eric Rosse
Photo credits: Κοσμάς Κουμιανός
Artwork: Κωνσταντίνος Γεωργαντάς
Οι στίχοι του τραγουδιού:
Walks in with his gaze set on his habit
Every day he’s got to have it
Doesn’t notice where I am
As he puts a bottle on the table
Can’t resist but says he’s able
And I try to understand
How he lost himself right at here at home
Why does he think he’s not enough?
He’s not enough
How many does it take
To feel nothing at all
How many does it take
Till there’s nothing to recall
How many does it take
Till the anger’s washed away
And you can’t control the ache
How many, how many does it take
He tries to make amends with what’s inside him
Every time I see him fighting
Never stops but he says he can
As he falls apart he says he’s sorry
Keeps on damaging his body
And now I understand
How he lost himself right at here at home
why does he think he’s not enough?
He’s not enough
How many does it take
To feel nothing at all
How many does it take
Till there’s nothing to recall
How many does it take
Till the anger’s washed away
And you can’t control the ache
How many, how many does it take
As his troubled thoughts begin to taunt him
And his words come back to haunt him
It takes him piece by piece
So he knows there’s no way that he can hide it
There’s an answer he can’t find yet
Something’s lost but nothing’s gained