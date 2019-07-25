Alex Kavvadias – “Resolution”

Το Resolution, το νέο τραγούδι του Άλεξ Καββαδία σε μουσική και στίχους της Φαίδρας Γραμμένου και μουσική παραγωγή του Greggy K, οπτικοποιήθηκε από τον Κωνσταντίνο Γρηγορακάκη.

Το τραγούδι αναφέρεται στην ψυχική ανάγκη για υγιείς επιλύσεις διαπροσωπικών και ενδοψυχικών συγκρούσεων μέσα από την ικανότητα για αυτο-συγχώρεση, συγχώρεση προς τους άλλους και την αποδοχή συγγνώμης αυτών.

Ο Άλεξ Καββαδίας για ακόμα μια φορά μετουσιώνει τις ανθρώπινες ανάγκες και αναζητήσεις σε τέχνη.

Για ακόμα μια φορά στέλνει το μήνυμα “δεν είσαι μόνος… όλοι οι άνθρωποι έχουμε την ίδια ανάγκη για αγάπη, αποδοχή, συγχώρεση“.

There’s always a confusion

That feels like an intrusion

Underestimating

Everything that made me

The water in you becomes the fire in me

The fire in you would be my water of bliss

I take a deep breath but find I am gasping for air

I fantasize a resolution that’s fair

I feel I need an answer

The forming of matter

The magnitude of you

Would be the gratitude of me

I open my heart but you are standing still

I wonder if you are frozen and nill

Unliveable place, blocking my flow

This often feels like a purgatorial low

Patience now has a special meaning for me

Just like fog about to be lifted off me

Something is keeping me here believing in you

I know the day will come that I will hear from you

All those place

I go to all those places

All those places

I walk in all those places