H Αμαλία Μουχταρίδη είναι μόλις 22 χρονών και σχημάτισε τους Architects το 2018, στις κενές ώρες από τις σπουδές της στην ΑΣΚΤ. Το πρώτο τους single είναι το “Murder and Create” σε παραγωγή του Νίκου Αγγλούπα (Fabliquid Studios) και κυκλοφορεί ταυτόχρονα με ένα ιδιαίτερο video – clip. Στις κιθάρες ο Βασίλης Αγγελόγιαννος, στο μπάσο η Αναστασία Κακάβα και στα τύμπανα ο Άλκης Τσακάκος.

Το τραγούδι γεννήθηκε και ολοκληρώθηκε σε κάποια θάλασσα: σε αυτήν γράφτηκαν οι στίχοι, σε αυτήν και η μουσική πολύ πολύ αργότερα… μιλάει για την επικοινωνία και τις δυσκολίες των ανθρώπινων σχέσεων, αλλά και τα τραύματα που μπορεί να δημιουργηθούν μέσα από αυτές.

Το βίντεο, σε σκηνοθεσία Βάσιας Αναγνωστόπουλου, έχει στηθεί πάνω σε μια ιδέα της Παυλίνας Ιωαννίδου με την καλλιτεχνική επιμέλεια του Μάνου Ελευθερόγλου όπως οι βουβές εξπρεσιονιστικές ταινίες: ο ήχος δεν ανταποκρίνεται στην αρχική δράση, αλλά καθώς εξελίσσεται σταδιακά η εικόνα αρχίζει και ταυτίζεται με το τραγούδι.

Για την Αμαλία είχαν προηγηθεί δύο solo singles, τα “Thieving Star” και “Ophelia”.

Το “Murder And Create” είναι η πρώτη επίσημη κυκλοφορία της μπάντας και ταυτόχρονα η αρχή της συνεργασίας τους με τη The Hubsters.

Music/Lyrics: Amalia

Guitar: Vasilis Angelogiannos

Bass: Anastasia Kakava

Drums: Alkis Tsakakos

Produced, Mixed & Mastered: Nick Ottomo Angloupas

I haven’t uttered a word since I was 6 years old when I

noticed that they could not match up to the world

All around me was murder and I the witnessing eye

No one else seemed to notice no one else seemed to try

You will never get to speak the truth of all this death

And so you grab on to the last resort and say

Lover you comitted our murder but I cant speak a word

A word

Flung to the sea I’m not waving Im drowning

Time to get out of this salt grab the ink and carefully bleed

You have to bleed carefully otherwise its another murder of men

Messy and coward like style and just barely dodging the trial

You will never get to speak the truth of all this death

And so you grab on your umbilical chord and cry

Mother i witnessed a murder but I cant speak a word

A word

Teachers you have done an excellent job

and as long as there is murder i ll still try and fail to talk

And if the murders all stop I’ll die on my own

You will never get to speak my drunk attendant lord

and so you grab on to the strength of her hold and say

Lover I see you could use me some more

Some more