H Amanda Tenfjord παρουσιάζει το δεύτερο single από το επερχόμενο album της που ονομάζεται “In Hindsight” και θα κυκλοφορήσει ψηφιακά στις 21 Οκτωβρίου.

Μέσα από τo ντεμπούτο album της η Amanda αναβιώνει προσωπικές στιγμές και διηγείται την ιστορία μιας μακροχρόνιας σχέσης που έφτασε στο τέλος της, εκφράζοντας συναισθήματα που είναι δύσκολο να ειπωθούν με λόγια.

Με το τραγούδι «I’ll stay», μια ιδιαίτερα τρυφερή και συγκινητική μπαλάντα, η Amanda μιλάει για την αδυναμία μας να φύγουμε από καταστάσεις που μας πληγώνουν. Τους στίχους και τη μουσική του τραγουδιού υπογράφει η ίδια μαζί με τους Bjørn Helge Gammelsæter και Bjarte dePresno Borthen.

Τον περασμένο μήνα η Amanda κυκλοφόρησε το τραγούδι «ΑΜΑΝ» σε συνεργασία με την ανερχόμενη pop star Evangelia, και συμμετείχε ως opening act στη συναυλία των Madrugada στο Καλλιμάρμαρο.

My mom says I’m not in a good place

My friends say I’ve lost what was left

And I agree but I don’t wanna see it

it hurts to face the truth by yourself

So afraid of losing you

that I lost myself instead

tryna make you love again

ah ah o o

And I know we’re overdue

and I shouldn’t but I do

yeah I keep coming back to you

ah ah o o

But I’ll stay

Anyway

In the corner of our lonely bed

I’ve cried the pillow soaking wet

I’ll stay

Anyway

you’ve hurt me bout a thousand times

So what difference does it make?

I’ll stay

They say love makes you blind,

damn that’s right

I just wish you were blinded for a while

Cause maybe then you’d feel the way that I do

so I wouldn’t have to love enough for two

So afraid of losing you

that I lost myself instead

tryna make you love again

ah ah o o

And I know we’re overdue

and I shouldnt but I do

yeah I keep coming back to you

ah ah o o

But I’ll stay

Anyway

In the corner of our lonely bed

I’ve cried the pillow soaking wet

I’ll stay

Anyway

you’ve hurt me bout a thousand times

So what difference does it make?

I’ll still stay

I wish you were a piece of shit it would make it so easy

to pack my things and get out of this hell I live in

when my pillows dry, I look back and think

did I give it all for a reason

did you give me all, cause i gave you all

did I give it all for a reason

But I’ll stay

Anyway

In the corner of our lonely bed

I cried the pillow soaking wet

I´ll stay

Anyway

you’ve hurt me bout a thousand times

So what difference does it make?

I’ll stay.