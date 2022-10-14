H Amanda Tenfjord παρουσιάζει το δεύτερο single από το επερχόμενο album της που ονομάζεται “In Hindsight” και θα κυκλοφορήσει ψηφιακά στις 21 Οκτωβρίου.
Μέσα από τo ντεμπούτο album της η Amanda αναβιώνει προσωπικές στιγμές και διηγείται την ιστορία μιας μακροχρόνιας σχέσης που έφτασε στο τέλος της, εκφράζοντας συναισθήματα που είναι δύσκολο να ειπωθούν με λόγια.
Με το τραγούδι «I’ll stay», μια ιδιαίτερα τρυφερή και συγκινητική μπαλάντα, η Amanda μιλάει για την αδυναμία μας να φύγουμε από καταστάσεις που μας πληγώνουν. Τους στίχους και τη μουσική του τραγουδιού υπογράφει η ίδια μαζί με τους Bjørn Helge Gammelsæter και Bjarte dePresno Borthen.
Τον περασμένο μήνα η Amanda κυκλοφόρησε το τραγούδι «ΑΜΑΝ» σε συνεργασία με την ανερχόμενη pop star Evangelia, και συμμετείχε ως opening act στη συναυλία των Madrugada στο Καλλιμάρμαρο.
My mom says I’m not in a good place
My friends say I’ve lost what was left
And I agree but I don’t wanna see it
it hurts to face the truth by yourself
So afraid of losing you
that I lost myself instead
tryna make you love again
ah ah o o
And I know we’re overdue
and I shouldn’t but I do
yeah I keep coming back to you
ah ah o o
But I’ll stay
Anyway
In the corner of our lonely bed
I’ve cried the pillow soaking wet
I’ll stay
Anyway
you’ve hurt me bout a thousand times
So what difference does it make?
I’ll stay
They say love makes you blind,
damn that’s right
I just wish you were blinded for a while
Cause maybe then you’d feel the way that I do
so I wouldn’t have to love enough for two
So afraid of losing you
that I lost myself instead
tryna make you love again
ah ah o o
And I know we’re overdue
and I shouldnt but I do
yeah I keep coming back to you
ah ah o o
But I’ll stay
Anyway
In the corner of our lonely bed
I’ve cried the pillow soaking wet
I’ll stay
Anyway
you’ve hurt me bout a thousand times
So what difference does it make?
I’ll still stay
I wish you were a piece of shit it would make it so easy
to pack my things and get out of this hell I live in
when my pillows dry, I look back and think
did I give it all for a reason
did you give me all, cause i gave you all
did I give it all for a reason
But I’ll stay
Anyway
In the corner of our lonely bed
I cried the pillow soaking wet
I´ll stay
Anyway
you’ve hurt me bout a thousand times
So what difference does it make?
I’ll stay.