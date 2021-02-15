Το Angeleye’s Project είναι το πρώτο solo μουσικό πρότζεκτ του Agis Angeleye, καλλιτέχνη από την Αθήνα.

O Agis το 2020 ολοκλήρωσε μια συλλογή από singles, υπό τον τίτλο For Me, σε ύφος indie rock, country rock, που περιλαμβάνει τα κομμάτια: “I am the day”, “Bus of dreams”, “Broken Back”, “Nice”, “Into the sea”, “E positions”, “I always fear”, καθώς και τα covers “Babel”, “Little Lion Man” και “Purple rain”. Κάθε τραγούδι ερμήνευσε και διαφορετικός καλλιτέχνης σε μία προσπάθεια το επίκεντρο να είναι τα ίδια τα κομμάτια και ο στίχος τους.

Τα κομμάτια του Angeleye’s Project εμπνέονται στο σύνολό τους από πραγματικά γεγονότα και ανθρώπους που επηρέασαν τη ζωή του Agis Angeleye, ενώ ο στίχος περιγράφει ρεαλιστικά τις σχέσεις του με τα άτομα αυτά.

Για το 2021 ο Agis συνθέτει ένα νέο και ολοκληρωμένο άλμπουμ, με τίτλο NM 2021, σε συνεργασία με τον DJ MCD, που θα μεταφέρει το project σε ήχους country- folk beat, όπως προϊδεάζει και το single “One Hundred Pills” που μόλις κυκλοφόρησε.

Sometimes you’re feeling it’s time for you to take it easy

before she eats you alive.

Sometimes you’re feeling that bitch is gonna keep you dizzy.

You go and fix it inside.

Did your nails dyed your hair, got all the clothes you’ve needed,

you filled the bars of the world.

A new tattoo on your hand, you thought that’s all been missing.

You kept forgetting your soul.

Now you wonder, “Where’s the love.”

Now you wonder where you go.

You wonder if your thought will find its way to kiss me

but let me give you the truth:

I found love; your thought will never reach me.

I found love; so, if you please…

I found love; I got somewhere else to give it.

I found love; she gives me all I need.

One hundred pills and you know it’s time to take it easy

before you end dead inside.

One hundred pills and you know that she was always cheesy

you go and push her aside.

Convinced by lies from some guy, you thought my truth was tricky.

You brought some dude to my show.

Cut me out to do things you felt you couldn’t with me.

Your sound and films now are low.

Now you wonder why you’re lost.

Now you wonder where I am gone.

You wonder how on earth you still wake up and miss me.

But your confession was a fraud.

I found love; your thought will never reach me.

I found love; so, if you please…

I found love; I got somewhere else to give it.

I found love; she gives me all I need.

I found love; I am living slow ‘n’ easy.

I found love and it’s real.

I found love; my girl is here to please me.

I found love; now be gone.