Το νέο single του Bill Randen, “The need to make it right” κινείται στα γνώριμα folk ηχητικά μονοπάτια, με την ακουστική κιθάρα και την φυσαρμόνικα να έχουν τον πρώτο λόγο, ενώ η παραγωγή θυμίζει αρκετά την δεκαετία του ‘70.
Το σημαντικότερο όμως στοιχείο του κομματιού είναι οι στίχοι του, μέσα από τους οποίους φαίνεται η βαθιά ανθρώπινη ανάγκη για αισιοδοξία, πίστη και ελευθερία. Σε δύσκολους καιρούς, που το σκοτάδι συνεχώς κερδίζει έδαφος, αναζητείται το φώς. Αυτή την θετική ενέργεια προσπαθεί να μεταδώσει στο ακροατήριο, μαζί με την υπενθύμιση, ότι “δεν είμαστε μόνοι”.
Right, the need to make it right
the need to set it straight
the need to keep an eye out day by day
I feel it in my soul
I feel it in my bones
I feel it in my heart to make it right
It happened all before
it’s written on the wall
it’s written in the songs I sing for you
you know we’re not alone
there’s got to be some hope
there’s got to be someone to lean on
And maybe we can have
a life full of wonders
if we try
And maybe we can feel
something together
in the light
Right, the need to make it right
the need to keep us strong
the need to separate the right from wrong
I feel it everyday
I feel it’s on the way
I feel that any moment is here
Right, the need to make it right
the need to stay alright
the need to be united, yes my friend
I got to keep it going
I got to keep it growing
I got to make it right up to the end