Το νέο single του Bill Randen, “The need to make it right” κινείται στα γνώριμα folk ηχητικά μονοπάτια, με την ακουστική κιθάρα και την φυσαρμόνικα να έχουν τον πρώτο λόγο, ενώ η παραγωγή θυμίζει αρκετά την δεκαετία του ‘70.

Το σημαντικότερο όμως στοιχείο του κομματιού είναι οι στίχοι του, μέσα από τους οποίους φαίνεται η βαθιά ανθρώπινη ανάγκη για αισιοδοξία, πίστη και ελευθερία. Σε δύσκολους καιρούς, που το σκοτάδι συνεχώς κερδίζει έδαφος, αναζητείται το φώς. Αυτή την θετική ενέργεια προσπαθεί να μεταδώσει στο ακροατήριο, μαζί με την υπενθύμιση, ότι “δεν είμαστε μόνοι”.

Right, the need to make it right

the need to set it straight

the need to keep an eye out day by day

I feel it in my soul

I feel it in my bones

I feel it in my heart to make it right

It happened all before

it’s written on the wall

it’s written in the songs I sing for you

you know we’re not alone

there’s got to be some hope

there’s got to be someone to lean on

And maybe we can have

a life full of wonders

if we try

And maybe we can feel

something together

in the light

Right, the need to make it right

the need to keep us strong

the need to separate the right from wrong

I feel it everyday

I feel it’s on the way

I feel that any moment is here

Right, the need to make it right

the need to stay alright

the need to be united, yes my friend

I got to keep it going

I got to keep it growing

I got to make it right up to the end