Η διαχρονική επιτυχία του Κώστα Χαριτοδιπλωμένου «Lost In The Night», που άφησε εποχή ως ένα από τα πιο iconic ‘80s τραγούδια, έρχεται στο σήμερα μέσω ενός νέου remix από τον καταξιωμένο και αναγνωρίσιμο σε όλους Antonis Dimitriadis σε συνεργασία με τον Dim Angelo.

Με ένα φρέσκο disco-funk remix, η παγκόσμια επιτυχία αποκτά νέα δυναμική και συστήνεται εκ νέου στο κοινό. Πιο χορευτικό από ποτέ είναι σίγουρο πως θα αγαπηθεί αλλά και θα αφιερωθεί!

Το ρεφραίν – σύνθημα είναι πάντα εδώ, και ο Κώστας Χαριτοδιπλωμένος δηλώνει για ακόμη μια φορά:

«Lost in the night, walking alone

Lost in the night, left on my own

Lost in the night, looking for love

Lost in the night,

I am drifting, I am looking

For your love»

Το νέο τραγούδι «Lost In The Night [Antonis Dimitriadis & Dim Angelo Remix]» κυκλοφορεί τώρα σε όλες τις ψηφιακές πλατφόρμες από την Heaven Music.

I can hear your voice is calling in the night,

As I am walking down the street,

Must be only an illusion of some kind,

No one else around but me,

And no matter how I am trying,

I can’t get you off my mind.

Lost in the night, walking alone,

Lost in the night, left on my own,

Lost in the night, looking for love,

Lost in the night, drifting,

I am looking for your love.

Lost and lonely now I am seeking for the ghost,

There’s no place for me to go,

Every shadow looks like you, I feel I’m lost,

Where I am heading, I don’t know,

Only now I realize,

All the tears behind your eyes.

Lost in the night, walking alone,

Lost in the night, left on my own,

Lost in the night, looking for love,

Lost in the night, drifting,

I am looking for your love.

Looking for your love,

For your love,

Looking for your love,

For your love,

Looking, I am looking,

For your love,

Looking for your love.