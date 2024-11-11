Οι Cosmonuts παρουσιάζουν το νέο τους single “Menace” για να δηλώσουν ακόμα πιο έντονα πως δεν φοβούνται τα έντονα συναισθήματα στις συνθέσεις τους.
Ένα καθαρό rock n roll κομμάτι, βγαλμένο από τα ‘70s, εμπνευσμένο από θρύλους όπως οι Van Halen και οι Dire Straits με ηλεκτρισμένα κιθαριστικά ριφ και δυνατές μελωδίες.
Το Menace είναι μία έκρηξη αυτο-ανακάλυψης και εσωτερικής εξωστρέφειας που οδηγεί συνειδητά τους ακροατές σε ένα ταξίδι εξερεύνησης της καταιγίδας εντός τους…
Απενοχοποιεί την πάλη ανάμεσα στον έλεγχο και το χάος, μιλά για την ένταση της αντιμετώπισης των άγριων συναισθημάτων, των προσωπικών δαιμόνων και του πάθους.
You’re a menace, I don’t owe you
Should’ve been easy to, control you
You’re untamed, like a lightning
Flashing everywhere around me
You’re a menace, I can’t hide it
Wrote it down, then ignite it
It’s no use trying to discard you, trying to discard you
Won’t put out the flame, on my guitar
These random feelings, made me hanging from my shoes
I can’t stop hiding, cause you always knew my truth
My inner menace
Strikes me down, but it’s too soon
I’ll be hanging there for you
You’re a menace, I can’t let go, how could I let you go
Can’t forget and I cannot know
If you’re flaming or if you’re playing
Loving you feels so disturbing
These random feelings, made me hanging from my shoes
I can’t stop hiding, cause you always knew my truth
My inner menace
Strikes me down, but it’s too soon
I’ll be hanging there for you
I’ll be hanging there for you
These random feelings, made me hanging from my shoes
I can’t stop hiding, cause you always knew my truth
My inner menace
Strikes me down, but it’s too soon