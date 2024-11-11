Οι Cosmonuts παρουσιάζουν το νέο τους single “Menace” για να δηλώσουν ακόμα πιο έντονα πως δεν φοβούνται τα έντονα συναισθήματα στις συνθέσεις τους.

Ένα καθαρό rock n roll κομμάτι, βγαλμένο από τα ‘70s, εμπνευσμένο από θρύλους όπως οι Van Halen και οι Dire Straits με ηλεκτρισμένα κιθαριστικά ριφ και δυνατές μελωδίες.

Το Menace είναι μία έκρηξη αυτο-ανακάλυψης και εσωτερικής εξωστρέφειας που οδηγεί συνειδητά τους ακροατές σε ένα ταξίδι εξερεύνησης της καταιγίδας εντός τους…

Απενοχοποιεί την πάλη ανάμεσα στον έλεγχο και το χάος, μιλά για την ένταση της αντιμετώπισης των άγριων συναισθημάτων, των προσωπικών δαιμόνων και του πάθους.

You’re a menace, I don’t owe you

Should’ve been easy to, control you

You’re untamed, like a lightning

Flashing everywhere around me

You’re a menace, I can’t hide it

Wrote it down, then ignite it

It’s no use trying to discard you, trying to discard you

Won’t put out the flame, on my guitar

These random feelings, made me hanging from my shoes

I can’t stop hiding, cause you always knew my truth

My inner menace

Strikes me down, but it’s too soon

I’ll be hanging there for you

You’re a menace, I can’t let go, how could I let you go

Can’t forget and I cannot know

If you’re flaming or if you’re playing

Loving you feels so disturbing

These random feelings, made me hanging from my shoes

I can’t stop hiding, cause you always knew my truth

My inner menace

Strikes me down, but it’s too soon

I’ll be hanging there for you

I’ll be hanging there for you

These random feelings, made me hanging from my shoes

I can’t stop hiding, cause you always knew my truth

My inner menace

Strikes me down, but it’s too soon