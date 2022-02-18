O D3lta μας συστήθηκε με το “Hypocrites” και το “Hey you” και έρχεται τώρα με ένα τρίτο sinlge το “Strange” και ένα υπέροχο music video με κινηματογραφική οπτική και αισθητική.
”Strange”, ένα οδοιπορικό στην αγάπη και τον λαβύρινθο μιας σχέσης. Μουσικά σκοπός μας στην ενορχήστρωση ήταν να το κάνουμε upbeat για να έχει έντονη αντίθεση η μουσική με τον στίχο και τελικά έναν πολύ «φωτεινό» ήχο.
Το ταξιδιάρικο music video σε προκαλεί να “ξεφύγεις” με την παρέα που θες και να “κλείσεις το μάτι” στη ζωή. Γυρίστηκε στην περιοχή της Αλμερίας στην Ισπανία, εκεί όπου ο John Lennon είχε απομονωθεί για να ξεφύγει από το Beatlemania και έγραψε το Strawberry Fields Forever. Το σουρεαλιστικό στοιχείο του βίντεο είναι εμπνευσμένο από το Strawberry Fields.
Strange the way you act so strange
There’s something on your mind
And its moving us backwards
Now I want you to show me how
How to play your game
You are strange
And I just can’t figure
Somehow I wanna call your number
Are you up for the game?
Or are you too afraid now?
Stuck inside your comfort zone
Oh don’t you know my world is meant for two
And I can’t play without you
Vain the way you act so vain and cruel
There’s something about your smile
And its propelling us forwards
Now can we turn this thing around
Just get off this bloody plane
You are strange
And I’ll never figure
Somehow I wanna call your number
Are you up for the game?
Or are you too afraid now?
Stuck inside your comfort zone
Oh don’t you know my world is meant for two
And I can’t play without you
Hide and seek
Tangled feet
Bright red hair
And all along I’ve been holding on to
Hide and seek
Tangled feet
Bright red hair
And I’m caught in the riddle
Somehow I wanna call your number
Are you up for the game?
Or are you too afraid now?
Stuck inside your comfort zone
Oh don’t you know my world is meant for two
And I can’t play without you