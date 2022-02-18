O D3lta μας συστήθηκε με το “Hypocrites” και το “Hey you” και έρχεται τώρα με ένα τρίτο sinlge το “Strange” και ένα υπέροχο music video με κινηματογραφική οπτική και αισθητική.

​​”Strange”, ένα οδοιπορικό στην αγάπη και τον λαβύρινθο μιας σχέσης. Μουσικά σκοπός μας στην ενορχήστρωση ήταν να το κάνουμε upbeat για να έχει έντονη αντίθεση η μουσική με τον στίχο και τελικά έναν πολύ «φωτεινό» ήχο.

Το ταξιδιάρικο music video σε προκαλεί να “ξεφύγεις” με την παρέα που θες και να “κλείσεις το μάτι” στη ζωή. Γυρίστηκε στην περιοχή της Αλμερίας στην Ισπανία, εκεί όπου ο John Lennon είχε απομονωθεί για να ξεφύγει από το Beatlemania και έγραψε το Strawberry Fields Forever. Το σουρεαλιστικό στοιχείο του βίντεο είναι εμπνευσμένο από το Strawberry Fields.

Strange the way you act so strange

There’s something on your mind

And its moving us backwards

Now I want you to show me how

How to play your game

You are strange

And I just can’t figure

Somehow I wanna call your number

Are you up for the game?

Or are you too afraid now?

Stuck inside your comfort zone

Oh don’t you know my world is meant for two

And I can’t play without you

Vain the way you act so vain and cruel

There’s something about your smile

And its propelling us forwards

Now can we turn this thing around

Just get off this bloody plane

You are strange

And I’ll never figure

Somehow I wanna call your number

Are you up for the game?

Or are you too afraid now?

Stuck inside your comfort zone

Oh don’t you know my world is meant for two

And I can’t play without you

Hide and seek

Tangled feet

Bright red hair

And all along I’ve been holding on to

Hide and seek

Tangled feet

Bright red hair

And I’m caught in the riddle

Somehow I wanna call your number

Are you up for the game?

Or are you too afraid now?

Stuck inside your comfort zone

Oh don’t you know my world is meant for two

And I can’t play without you