Η Danai Nielsen που έχουμε γνωρίσει μέσα από τραγούδια και live που αποκαλύπτουν την dreamy, pop αισθητική της αλλά και τους πρωτότυπους μουσικούς διαλόγους μεταξύ του θηλυκού και του αρσενικού alter ego της, επιστρέφει αυτό το φθινόπωρο με το “Mermaid“, ένα τραγούδι διαφορετικό, σε δικούς της στίχους και μουσική.

Στο κομμάτι αυτό η Δανάη χρησιμοποιεί ένα οικείο και μυθικό γυναικείο σύμβολο για να μιλήσει για τις τοξικές σχέσεις και καταστάσεις, για το αμήχανο έως και επικίνδυνο συναίσθημα του να βρίσκεσαι σε ένα περιβάλλον στο οποίο δεν ανήκεις. Synth pop, brainy στίχοι και ένα storytelling videoclip επιχειρούν να μας ταξιδέψουν σε έναν κόσμο μακριά από κάθε τοξικότητα και να δημιουργήσουν έναν σύγχρονο διάλογο για το τι σημαίνει ελευθερία.

“If I was a mermaid in a box

Then I would let you take me

Travel me back, travel me now“

Σε έναν παραλληλισμό της καθημερινότητας που βιώνουν αμέτρητες γυναίκες ακόμη στον σύγχρονο κόσμο, η Danai Nielsen αντλεί την έμπνευσή της για το “Mermaid” από την γοργόνα της Κοπεγχάγης, σύμβολο του παραμυθιού του Christian Andersen, που ενώ είναι δίπλα στο νερό δεν μπορεί ποτέ να το φτάσει. Περνάει πολύς κόσμος, την ακουμπάει, φωτογραφίζεται μαζί της, κάθεται επάνω της και την αποκεφαλίζει ανά περιόδους. Αυτή ακίνητη απλά υπομένει…

If I was a mermaid in a box

then I would let you take me

Suffering around the false like odds

end now, bait me

If I was a mermaid in a box

I would let you take me oh

travelling back, travelling now

In a place of lies I know that I

oh no, take me above the flies and touch the sky

Cause when I was a bird before,

I would fly all over everywhere I’d go

Cause when I was a bird before,

I would fly all over everywhere I’d go

I wanna tell you that

If I was a mermaid in a box

then I would let you take me

travelling around the false like odds

End now, bait me

If I was a mermaid in a box

then I would let you take me

Oh travelling back travelling now

Cause we are, yes we are

What we tame, we tame

And all over the place that we grow

It couldn’t be love I know, I know

In a place of lies I know that I, oh, oh no

just take me above the flies and touch the sky

Cause when I was a bird before,

I would fly all over everywhere I’d go

Cause when I was a bird before,

I would fly all over everywhere I’d go

I wanna tell you that

If I was a mermaid in a box

then I would let you take me

travelling around the false like odds

End now bait me

If I was a mermaid in a box

then I would let you take me oh

Travel me back travel me now

Cause we are yes we are

What we tame

And all over the place that we grow

It couldn’t be flow I know, I know

And all over the place that we grow

It couldn’t be love I know, I know