O Delta επιστρέφει με το πιο χαρούμενο self-love τραγούδι.

Κάθε τέλος και μια νέα αρχή. Κάθε μέρα η πρώτη σελίδα στο επόμενο κεφάλαιο της ζωής μας.

Βάλε δυνατά τη μουσική, τα αγαπημένα σου ρούχα ή …γυαλιά και χαμογέλα! Το Ηappy Out Of Love μας κλείνει το μάτι και μας θυμίζει ότι δεν υπάρχει τίποτα πιο σημαντικό από το να αγαπάμε τον εαυτό μας και τη ζωή.

Feel free, feel happy, surround yourself with glitter!… Και τραγούδα όπως ο D3lta: Now I’m having fun dancing on my own, so you can do whoever you want. I cant pretend to be whining in bed cause I’m so happy out happy out of love.

I knew you’d pretend to talk to my friends to get to know me better

and there was a side that you liked to hide when we were together

Turns out you’ve got two sides to your face cause I’ve seen both lately

You waited so long and asked for a song that I could sing about ya

Well hey here it is I hope you forgive its not the one you’re after

Cause I’ve got nothing nice left to say about you baby

How did something sweet become so sour?

Now please just get out of my life

We broke up once won’t ask you twice

I used to want to buy you flowers

Now you’re never on my mind

I’m getting so bored

Of keeping the scores

I’ll let you beat me after all

I wish you the best

even though you’re a mess

Please don’t call me anymore

Now I’m having fun

Dancing on my own

So you can do whoever you want

I can’t pretend to be whining in bed

I’m so happy out

Happy out of love

I know that you think a couple of drinks

Well they’ll be pretty harmless

But you’ll misbehave and say that you’ve changed

And what do I think about us?

Well frankly my darling I don’t think anything about us baby

How did something sweet become so sour?

Now please just get out of my life

We broke up once won’t ask you twice

I used to want to buy you flowers

Now you’re never on my mind

I’m getting so bored

Of keeping the scores

I’ll let you beat me after all

I wish you the best

even though you’re a mess

Please don’t call me anymore

Now I’m having fun

Dancing on my own

So you can do whoever you want

I can’t pretend to be whining in bed

I’m so happy out

Happy out of love

Woooo

Don’t you think it’s time that we gave it up

Woooo

Don’t you think that we’ve both had enough

Woooo

Don’t you think it’s time that we gave it up

Woooo

Don’t you think that we’re both better off

Now I’m having fun

Dancing on my own

So you can do whoever you want

I can’t pretend to be whining in bed

I’m so happy out

Happy out

Happy out of love