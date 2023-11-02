O Delta επιστρέφει με το πιο χαρούμενο self-love τραγούδι.
Κάθε τέλος και μια νέα αρχή. Κάθε μέρα η πρώτη σελίδα στο επόμενο κεφάλαιο της ζωής μας.
Βάλε δυνατά τη μουσική, τα αγαπημένα σου ρούχα ή …γυαλιά και χαμογέλα! Το Ηappy Out Of Love μας κλείνει το μάτι και μας θυμίζει ότι δεν υπάρχει τίποτα πιο σημαντικό από το να αγαπάμε τον εαυτό μας και τη ζωή.
Feel free, feel happy, surround yourself with glitter!… Και τραγούδα όπως ο D3lta: Now I’m having fun dancing on my own, so you can do whoever you want. I cant pretend to be whining in bed cause I’m so happy out happy out of love.
I knew you’d pretend to talk to my friends to get to know me better
and there was a side that you liked to hide when we were together
Turns out you’ve got two sides to your face cause I’ve seen both lately
You waited so long and asked for a song that I could sing about ya
Well hey here it is I hope you forgive its not the one you’re after
Cause I’ve got nothing nice left to say about you baby
How did something sweet become so sour?
Now please just get out of my life
We broke up once won’t ask you twice
I used to want to buy you flowers
Now you’re never on my mind
I’m getting so bored
Of keeping the scores
I’ll let you beat me after all
I wish you the best
even though you’re a mess
Please don’t call me anymore
Now I’m having fun
Dancing on my own
So you can do whoever you want
I can’t pretend to be whining in bed
I’m so happy out
Happy out of love
I know that you think a couple of drinks
Well they’ll be pretty harmless
But you’ll misbehave and say that you’ve changed
And what do I think about us?
Well frankly my darling I don’t think anything about us baby
How did something sweet become so sour?
Now please just get out of my life
We broke up once won’t ask you twice
I used to want to buy you flowers
Now you’re never on my mind
I’m getting so bored
Of keeping the scores
I’ll let you beat me after all
I wish you the best
even though you’re a mess
Please don’t call me anymore
Now I’m having fun
Dancing on my own
So you can do whoever you want
I can’t pretend to be whining in bed
I’m so happy out
Happy out of love
Woooo
Don’t you think it’s time that we gave it up
Woooo
Don’t you think that we’ve both had enough
Woooo
Don’t you think it’s time that we gave it up
Woooo
Don’t you think that we’re both better off
Now I’m having fun
Dancing on my own
So you can do whoever you want
I can’t pretend to be whining in bed
I’m so happy out
Happy out
Happy out of love