Η ΕΡΤ παρουσίασε το “Die Together”, το τραγούδι με το οποίο η Αμάντα Γεωργιάδη (Amanda Tenfjord) θα εκπροσωπήσει την Ελλάδα στον 66ο Διαγωνισμό Τραγουδιού της Eurovision, που θα διεξαχθεί από 10 έως 14 Μαΐου 2022 στο Τορίνο. Το τραγούδι είναι σε σύνθεση της Αμάντα μαζί με τον Νορβηγό συνεργάτη της Bjorn Helge.
Τη σκηνοθετική επιμέλεια θα αναλάβει ο Φωκάς Ευαγγελινός.
Η Σύμη φιλοξένησε τα γυρίσματα του video clip, που σκηνοθέτησε ο Κώστας Καρύδας. Πρωταγωνιστές του video clip είναι ένα νεαρό ζευγάρι που επισκέπτεται το νησί στο οποίο γνωρίστηκαν και ερωτεύτηκαν. Όμως αυτή τη φορά όλα είναι διαφορετικά. Τα χαμόγελα και οι ευτυχισμένες στιγμές εναλλάσσονται με την πίκρα, την απογοήτευση και τη ματαίωση που αποτυπώνεται στο βλέμμα όλων μας, όταν συνειδητοποιούμε ότι μια σχέση τελειώνει.
I’m in your back seat
You are driving me crazy
You’re in fully control
It’s like you’ve always known so
Are you having a good time
Doesn’t seem like you’re all fine
We don’t laugh anymore
And when we cry we do it on our own
It’s been a lovely year for us
Yeah that’s what they say
It’s been a hell of year
And we’ve been living in fear
Close to giving up
But if we die together now
We will always have each other
I won’t lose you for another
And if we die together now
I will hold you till forever
If we die together
Die together now
I love you
Say that you love me too
That’s the only way
We can get out of this hell we’ve made
It’s been a lovely year for us
Yeah that’s what they say
It’s been a hell of year
And we’ve been living in fear
Close to giving up
But if we die together now
We will always have each other
I won’t lose you for another
And if we die together now
I will hold you ‘till forever
If we die together
Die together now
Take my heart and rip it out
Bring it to the other side
Take my heart and rip it out
Bring it to the other side
Take my heart and rip it out…
But if we die together now
We will always have each other
I won’t lose you for another
And if we die together now
I will hold you till forever
If we die together die together