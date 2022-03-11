Η ΕΡΤ παρουσίασε το “Die Together”, το τραγούδι με το οποίο η Αμάντα Γεωργιάδη (Amanda Tenfjord) θα εκπροσωπήσει την Ελλάδα στον 66ο Διαγωνισμό Τραγουδιού της Eurovision, που θα διεξαχθεί από 10 έως 14 Μαΐου 2022 στο Τορίνο. Το τραγούδι είναι σε σύνθεση της Αμάντα μαζί με τον Νορβηγό συνεργάτη της Bjorn Helge.

Τη σκηνοθετική επιμέλεια θα αναλάβει ο Φωκάς Ευαγγελινός.

Η Σύμη φιλοξένησε τα γυρίσματα του video clip, που σκηνοθέτησε ο Κώστας Καρύδας. Πρωταγωνιστές του video clip είναι ένα νεαρό ζευγάρι που επισκέπτεται το νησί στο οποίο γνωρίστηκαν και ερωτεύτηκαν. Όμως αυτή τη φορά όλα είναι διαφορετικά. Τα χαμόγελα και οι ευτυχισμένες στιγμές εναλλάσσονται με την πίκρα, την απογοήτευση και τη ματαίωση που αποτυπώνεται στο βλέμμα όλων μας, όταν συνειδητοποιούμε ότι μια σχέση τελειώνει.

I’m in your back seat

You are driving me crazy

You’re in fully control

It’s like you’ve always known so

Are you having a good time

Doesn’t seem like you’re all fine

We don’t laugh anymore

And when we cry we do it on our own

It’s been a lovely year for us

Yeah that’s what they say

It’s been a hell of year

And we’ve been living in fear

Close to giving up

But if we die together now

We will always have each other

I won’t lose you for another

And if we die together now

I will hold you till forever

If we die together

Die together now

I love you

Say that you love me too

That’s the only way

We can get out of this hell we’ve made

It’s been a lovely year for us

Yeah that’s what they say

It’s been a hell of year

And we’ve been living in fear

Close to giving up

But if we die together now

We will always have each other

I won’t lose you for another

And if we die together now

I will hold you ‘till forever

If we die together

Die together now

Take my heart and rip it out

Bring it to the other side

Take my heart and rip it out

Bring it to the other side

Take my heart and rip it out…

But if we die together now

We will always have each other

I won’t lose you for another

And if we die together now

I will hold you till forever

If we die together die together