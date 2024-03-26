Οι Ecotones παρουσιάζουν την κυκλοφορία του νέου τους τραγουδιού, με τίτλο “Feel Like Us“. Το νέο αυτό κομμάτι συνδυάζει τις δυναμικές μελωδίες με τον πιασάρικο στίχο, προσφέροντας μια ανανεωμένη προοπτική του ήχου τους.
Το κομμάτι αναφέρεται στην εμπειρία μιας τοξικής παρέας 5 ατόμων που ο ένας δεν αντέχει τον άλλον και κανείς δεν εκφράζει τις αληθινές προθέσεις του κατάμουτρα, έχοντας τον πρωταγωνιστή στην μέση να αφηγείται το κομμάτι.
She lives with her friend
Who knows a friend
Who’s in love with a friend of mine
One day they got into a fight
They never talked to eachother again
She’s got many wishes
They look like the dishes
That wait for her tonight
With all the things i see and hear
I think i gotta dissappear
And spend some time outside in the sunshine
We could sit down and talk
About the things we never talk
Then you start to feel like me
Feel like she feel like her
Feel like us
She’s done it with them
He gave her a chance
He’s now crying again and again
I want to scream i want to shout
But then I’ll be a certified clown
With all the things i knew
And how i wish i said
How i hate your friends
Take it in and now take it out
I’m coming out in style
With all the things i see and hear
I think i gotta dissappear
And spend some time outside in the sunshine
We could sit down and talk
About the things we never talk
Then you start to feel like me
Feel like she feel like her
Feel like us