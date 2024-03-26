Οι Ecotones παρουσιάζουν την κυκλοφορία του νέου τους τραγουδιού, με τίτλο “Feel Like Us“. Το νέο αυτό κομμάτι συνδυάζει τις δυναμικές μελωδίες με τον πιασάρικο στίχο, προσφέροντας μια ανανεωμένη προοπτική του ήχου τους.

Το κομμάτι αναφέρεται στην εμπειρία μιας τοξικής παρέας 5 ατόμων που ο ένας δεν αντέχει τον άλλον και κανείς δεν εκφράζει τις αληθινές προθέσεις του κατάμουτρα, έχοντας τον πρωταγωνιστή στην μέση να αφηγείται το κομμάτι.

She lives with her friend

Who knows a friend

Who’s in love with a friend of mine

One day they got into a fight

They never talked to eachother again

She’s got many wishes

They look like the dishes

That wait for her tonight

With all the things i see and hear

I think i gotta dissappear

And spend some time outside in the sunshine

We could sit down and talk

About the things we never talk

Then you start to feel like me

Feel like she feel like her

Feel like us

She’s done it with them

He gave her a chance

He’s now crying again and again

I want to scream i want to shout

But then I’ll be a certified clown

With all the things i knew

And how i wish i said

How i hate your friends

Take it in and now take it out

I’m coming out in style

With all the things i see and hear

I think i gotta dissappear

And spend some time outside in the sunshine

We could sit down and talk

About the things we never talk

Then you start to feel like me

Feel like she feel like her

Feel like us