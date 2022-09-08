Οι Ecotones είναι μια Alternative Indie Rock μπάντα που δημιουργήθηκε στο τέλος του 2021 στην Θεσσαλονίκη. Τα μέλη της μπάντας έπαιζαν μαζί μουσική κάθε μέρα από την αρχή του 2021 μέχρι που αποφάσισαν να ξεκινήσουν την δική τους μπάντα και να κάνουν τα δικά τους τραγούδια.
Με την πρώτη τους κυκλοφορία με όνομα “Sinking in”, αναφέρονται στη σημερινή νεολαία και για το πως διαρκώς προσπαθεί να βρει την επιβεβαίωση, να βρει απάντηση στα αναπάντητα ερωτήματα της και ελπίδα για καλύτερες μέρες.
Dont tell me that you dont want to know
The answer to all of your questions
You want to believe but you are too blind to see
Sometimes you sink far too far inside
Dont tell me that you wouldn’t want more
Of the attention that people give off
You want to be someone you are nothing at all
You are the one who sits alone
Dont tell me that im not the only one
Dont tell me that you dont wish for better days
Sitting in a broken station i find peace
Living fast with tension they search for the attention
Rain in my brain i feel the same
And sometimes i feel like as if i am not there
Dont tell me that no unexpected things
Happened from people you never expected
You’re wondering why they did you so
They’re the ones who need to grow
Dont tell me that you dont hold on on a
Wasted dream and a wasted life
You’re faith is the one who’ll get you alive
They’re the ones who seek the light
Dont tell me that im not the only one
Dont tell me that you dont wish for better days
Sitting in a broken station i find peace
Living fast with tension they search for the attention
Rain in my brain i feel the same
And sometimes i feel like as if i am not there
Sinking in (Im not there)
Sinking in (Im not there)
Sinking in (Im not there )
Sinking in (Im not there)