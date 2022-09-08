Οι Ecotones είναι μια Alternative Indie Rock μπάντα που δημιουργήθηκε στο τέλος του 2021 στην Θεσσαλονίκη. Τα μέλη της μπάντας έπαιζαν μαζί μουσική κάθε μέρα από την αρχή του 2021 μέχρι που αποφάσισαν να ξεκινήσουν την δική τους μπάντα και να κάνουν τα δικά τους τραγούδια.

Με την πρώτη τους κυκλοφορία με όνομα “Sinking in”, αναφέρονται στη σημερινή νεολαία και για το πως διαρκώς προσπαθεί να βρει την επιβεβαίωση, να βρει απάντηση στα αναπάντητα ερωτήματα της και ελπίδα για καλύτερες μέρες.

Dont tell me that you dont want to know

The answer to all of your questions

You want to believe but you are too blind to see

Sometimes you sink far too far inside

Dont tell me that you wouldn’t want more

Of the attention that people give off

You want to be someone you are nothing at all

You are the one who sits alone

Dont tell me that im not the only one

Dont tell me that you dont wish for better days

Sitting in a broken station i find peace

Living fast with tension they search for the attention

Rain in my brain i feel the same

And sometimes i feel like as if i am not there

Dont tell me that no unexpected things

Happened from people you never expected

You’re wondering why they did you so

They’re the ones who need to grow

Dont tell me that you dont hold on on a

Wasted dream and a wasted life

You’re faith is the one who’ll get you alive

They’re the ones who seek the light

Dont tell me that im not the only one

Dont tell me that you dont wish for better days

Sitting in a broken station i find peace

Living fast with tension they search for the attention

Rain in my brain i feel the same

And sometimes i feel like as if i am not there

Sinking in (Im not there)

Sinking in (Im not there)

Sinking in (Im not there )

Sinking in (Im not there)