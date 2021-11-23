Μετά την μεγάλη επιτυχία του album της «Αποχρώσεις» και με τα singles «Σε Ξένο Σώμα», “Deja Vu”, «Για Ποια Αγάπη» και «Μια Σταγόνα Αμαρτία» να ακούγονται δυνατά στα ελληνικά ραδιόφωνα και στις streaming υπηρεσίες, η “number one” diva της pop στην Ελλάδα επιστρέφει με ολοκαίνουργιο αγγλόφωνο single!
Η Έλενα Παπαρίζου συνεργάζεται με τον παραγωγό Levianth ο οποίος διαπρέπει τα τελευταία χρόνια στο εξωτερικό με τις κυκλοφορίες του, και μαζί δημιουργούν το διεθνών προδιαγραφών “Lightning” – ένα single διαφορετικό από όσα μας έχει συνηθίσει μέχρι σήμερα η Έλενα στην 22χρονη πορεία της στη δισκογραφία.
In a single moment everything can change
you can never be broken you will never be tamed
Do you feel the fire, how it runs your veins
and now you’re aiming higher, nothing stands in your way
Feels like we’re flying , feels like we re flying
We re stars and we’re shining
Through thunder and lightning (x2)
Some have to fake it
Some don’t need to pretend
Some were born for greatness
but i was born to win
I know where I come from
I know where you have been
I will build my empire
through fire and wind
Feels like we’re flying , feels like we re flying
We re stars and we’re shining
Through thunder and lightning (x2)