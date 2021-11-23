Μετά την μεγάλη επιτυχία του album της «Αποχρώσεις» και με τα singles «Σε Ξένο Σώμα», “Deja Vu”, «Για Ποια Αγάπη» και «Μια Σταγόνα Αμαρτία» να ακούγονται δυνατά στα ελληνικά ραδιόφωνα και στις streaming υπηρεσίες, η “number one” diva της pop στην Ελλάδα επιστρέφει με ολοκαίνουργιο αγγλόφωνο single!

Η Έλενα Παπαρίζου συνεργάζεται με τον παραγωγό Levianth ο οποίος διαπρέπει τα τελευταία χρόνια στο εξωτερικό με τις κυκλοφορίες του, και μαζί δημιουργούν το διεθνών προδιαγραφών “Lightning” – ένα single διαφορετικό από όσα μας έχει συνηθίσει μέχρι σήμερα η Έλενα στην 22χρονη πορεία της στη δισκογραφία.

In a single moment everything can change

you can never be broken you will never be tamed

Do you feel the fire, how it runs your veins

and now you’re aiming higher, nothing stands in your way

Feels like we’re flying , feels like we re flying

We re stars and we’re shining

Through thunder and lightning (x2)

Some have to fake it

Some don’t need to pretend

Some were born for greatness

but i was born to win

I know where I come from

I know where you have been

I will build my empire

through fire and wind

Feels like we’re flying , feels like we re flying

We re stars and we’re shining

Through thunder and lightning (x2)