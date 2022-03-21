Όταν το περασμένο φθινόπωρο κατατέθηκαν οι μουσικές προτάσεις για την ελληνική συμμετοχή στον διαγωνισμό τραγουδιού της Eurovision, ο good job nicky και η Cobalt Music συμμετείχαν στη διαδικασία με ένα τραγούδι που αγαπιέται από την πρώτη ακρόαση, μια τρυφερή, συγκινητική και ταυτόχρονα συναρπαστική μπαλάντα υψηλών απαιτήσεων.
Πολύ λίγοι είχαν ακούσει το «Heaven Is Sin» μέχρι σήμερα… Τώρα ήρθε η στιγμή, το τραγούδι που τελικά δεν θα ταξιδέψει στο Τορίνο, επιτέλους να αποκαλυφθεί. Μια στιγμή για την οποία ο ταλαντούχος και ρηξικέλευθος 25χρονος καλλιτέχνης ανυπομονούσε να έρθει εδώ και μήνες.
Το video του «Heaven Is Sin» είναι το 4ο και τελευταίο κεφάλαιο του cinematic project, που ξεκίνησε με τα τρία προηγούμενα τραγούδια («Realize», «Too Hard», «Do The Gods Cry»), στο οποίο ο good job nicky παλεύει μέχρι τελικής πτώσης με τον δίδυμο αδερφό του. Η σκηνοθεσία είναι του Αλέξανδρου Σταματιάδη με την επιμέλεια του Μιχάλη Παπανικολάου σε παραγωγή White Room, ενώ συμμετέχει και πάλι η ηθοποιός Τζωρτζίνα Λιώση.
Immense –
Anthems of your body seem intense
You dont need to go through all that stress
I need to love you better than that dress
You wear to cover up the scars with flare
Impress –
Yourself through all the pain you have caressed
Youve struggled far too long for all this mess
The linger of a simple yes just slips the tongue of everyone you bless
Address me
With all the ways youve longed for to express
All the things you have upon your chest that dreadful night they tried to shower you with flesh – stand next to me
Stand next to me
Immense –
The way you hurt me seems to be obsessive –
Im obsessed –
with scents I have no power over covered on your flesh –
To spend the night with evil tranced with glances of suspense –
Im blessed
From heaven till the earthly grounds that ground us in our place –
Address me
Address me
Address me as the devil
In disguise as love and rest
I came across a narrow path
To dance upon your breath
That lovely night I tried to shower you with flesh
Stand next to me – stand next to me