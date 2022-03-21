Όταν το περασμένο φθινόπωρο κατατέθηκαν οι μουσικές προτάσεις για την ελληνική συμμετοχή στον διαγωνισμό τραγουδιού της Eurovision, ο good job nicky και η Cobalt Music συμμετείχαν στη διαδικασία με ένα τραγούδι που αγαπιέται από την πρώτη ακρόαση, μια τρυφερή, συγκινητική και ταυτόχρονα συναρπαστική μπαλάντα υψηλών απαιτήσεων.

Πολύ λίγοι είχαν ακούσει το «Heaven Is Sin» μέχρι σήμερα… Τώρα ήρθε η στιγμή, το τραγούδι που τελικά δεν θα ταξιδέψει στο Τορίνο, επιτέλους να αποκαλυφθεί. Μια στιγμή για την οποία ο ταλαντούχος και ρηξικέλευθος 25χρονος καλλιτέχνης ανυπομονούσε να έρθει εδώ και μήνες.

Το video του «Heaven Is Sin» είναι το 4ο και τελευταίο κεφάλαιο του cinematic project, που ξεκίνησε με τα τρία προηγούμενα τραγούδια («Realize», «Too Hard», «Do The Gods Cry»), στο οποίο ο good job nicky παλεύει μέχρι τελικής πτώσης με τον δίδυμο αδερφό του. Η σκηνοθεσία είναι του Αλέξανδρου Σταματιάδη με την επιμέλεια του Μιχάλη Παπανικολάου σε παραγωγή White Room, ενώ συμμετέχει και πάλι η ηθοποιός Τζωρτζίνα Λιώση.

Immense –

Anthems of your body seem intense

You dont need to go through all that stress

I need to love you better than that dress

You wear to cover up the scars with flare

Impress –

Yourself through all the pain you have caressed

Youve struggled far too long for all this mess

The linger of a simple yes just slips the tongue of everyone you bless

Address me

With all the ways youve longed for to express

All the things you have upon your chest that dreadful night they tried to shower you with flesh – stand next to me

Stand next to me

Immense –

The way you hurt me seems to be obsessive –

Im obsessed –

with scents I have no power over covered on your flesh –

To spend the night with evil tranced with glances of suspense –

Im blessed

From heaven till the earthly grounds that ground us in our place –

Address me

Address me

Address me as the devil

In disguise as love and rest

I came across a narrow path

To dance upon your breath

That lovely night I tried to shower you with flesh

Stand next to me – stand next to me