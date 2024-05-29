Έντονα εμπνευσμένο από τη μουσική σκηνή των 80s, το Midnight Hour είναι ένα synth pop τραγούδι, που γράφτηκε με μοναδικό στόχο να μας κάνει να κινηθούμε.

Ηχογραφημένο πριν δύο χρόνια, το Midnight Hour είναι ένα outtake από το τελευταίο album του Green Was Greener, Love Divine (κυκλοφόρησε τον Μάϊο του 2023 από την Inner Ear) και τώρα μοιάζει να είναι η σωστή στιγμή για να κυκλοφορήσει.

Μουσική, στίχοι, παραγωγή, ηχογράφηση, όργανα και φωνητικά: Θωμάς Στρατάκης

Συμπληρωματική ηλεκτρική κιθάρα: Νίκος Βογιατζάκης

Μίξη: Θωμάς Στρατάκης-Νίκος Βογιατζάκης

Mastering: Dave Cooley (Elysian Masters, Los Angeles, USA)

Artwork: Γιώργος Παπαδάκης

Where did all go wrong this time

and you left me on my own

playing again

The things you said

(In my head)

thought I was cooler than most

Now it feels like the last time

but the first we speak the truth

Holding hands was innocent

To make this call was imminent

Everything I feel is mine

But I lose it every time

Now my mouth tastes sour

In the midnight hour

I wanna be

Forever in your dreams

I wanna be

Forever in your dreams babe

I never thought I ll be the man

that you once told me I ll be

It’s easy to tell

You ll go to hell

For the ways you think of me

Disappointed blue eyes

Like a knife will cut you through

Now your body’s on fire

In the midnight hour

I wanna be

Forever in your dreams

I wanna be

Forever in your dreams babe

I still can you feel you touching me

I still can you hear you calling me

when the city lights are out

tinny dancers dance around

In the midnight hour

I wanna feel the power

Please stay ‘til the sun comes up

Baby come on come on

Come on , come on

I wanna be

Forever in your dreams

I wanna be

Forever in your dreams babe