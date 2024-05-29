Έντονα εμπνευσμένο από τη μουσική σκηνή των 80s, το Midnight Hour είναι ένα synth pop τραγούδι, που γράφτηκε με μοναδικό στόχο να μας κάνει να κινηθούμε.
Ηχογραφημένο πριν δύο χρόνια, το Midnight Hour είναι ένα outtake από το τελευταίο album του Green Was Greener, Love Divine (κυκλοφόρησε τον Μάϊο του 2023 από την Inner Ear) και τώρα μοιάζει να είναι η σωστή στιγμή για να κυκλοφορήσει.
Μουσική, στίχοι, παραγωγή, ηχογράφηση, όργανα και φωνητικά: Θωμάς Στρατάκης
Συμπληρωματική ηλεκτρική κιθάρα: Νίκος Βογιατζάκης
Μίξη: Θωμάς Στρατάκης-Νίκος Βογιατζάκης
Mastering: Dave Cooley (Elysian Masters, Los Angeles, USA)
Artwork: Γιώργος Παπαδάκης
Where did all go wrong this time
and you left me on my own
playing again
The things you said
(In my head)
thought I was cooler than most
Now it feels like the last time
but the first we speak the truth
Holding hands was innocent
To make this call was imminent
Everything I feel is mine
But I lose it every time
Now my mouth tastes sour
In the midnight hour
I wanna be
Forever in your dreams
I wanna be
Forever in your dreams babe
I never thought I ll be the man
that you once told me I ll be
It’s easy to tell
You ll go to hell
For the ways you think of me
Disappointed blue eyes
Like a knife will cut you through
Now your body’s on fire
In the midnight hour
I wanna be
Forever in your dreams
I wanna be
Forever in your dreams babe
I still can you feel you touching me
I still can you hear you calling me
when the city lights are out
tinny dancers dance around
In the midnight hour
I wanna feel the power
Please stay ‘til the sun comes up
Baby come on come on
Come on , come on
I wanna be
Forever in your dreams
I wanna be
Forever in your dreams babe