Ο Ian Ikon κυκλοφορεί το νέο του τραγούδι με τίτλο “You Said” σε δικούς του στίχους και μουσική και με τη φωνή της Αμερικανίδας τραγουδίστριας Lachi.

Η Lachi που έχει υπάρξει δύο φορές υποψήφια για τα Independent Music Awards, δίνει σε αυτό το ποπ τραγούδι μια όμορφη και δυνατή ερμηνεία.

«Αν κατακτάς την καρδιά κάποιου δεν σημαίνει ότι κατακτάς και το μυαλό του κι έτσι η ανάγκη να βρεις την δικιά σου “ελεύθερη ζώνη”, είναι το επόμενο βήμα…»

Ian Ikon

“You said

You would never let me go

You did me wrong

For way too long

Leave me alone

In my own zone”

Στο παρελθόν ο μουσικός και παραγωγός Ian Kon έχει κάνει πολλές συνεργασίες, ανάμεσα σε αυτές και με την Maria Zlatani στο τραγούδι “Discover Me”, το οποίο έγινε επιτυχία σε Ελλάδα και Τουρκία και ακούστηκε ραδιοφωνικά σε πολλές χώρες της Ευρώπης. Επίσης στην Τουρκία έγινε διασκευή με την Deniz Sipahi.

Let me say one thing

I need room to sing

I turn the page

I don’t need no cage

Υou can’t share my heart

Nor another part

I’m not the type

you don’t possess my mind

You said

You would never let me go

You chose your words well

But I’m done with fairy tales

You said

You would never let me go

You did me wrong

For way too long

Leave me alone

In my own zone

You say you’re in love

Thinking you’re above

Ι am not your toy

I don’t need that noise

I never trust my eyes

Your camouflage disguise

All are big lies

Who is gonna pay the price

You are always full of big talk

Promising words

You are always full of big talk

Promising words

Remember, you hurt me

it’s better I break free

You sold me this great deal

But your love is not real