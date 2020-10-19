Ο Ian Ikon κυκλοφορεί το νέο του τραγούδι με τίτλο “You Said” σε δικούς του στίχους και μουσική και με τη φωνή της Αμερικανίδας τραγουδίστριας Lachi.
Η Lachi που έχει υπάρξει δύο φορές υποψήφια για τα Independent Music Awards, δίνει σε αυτό το ποπ τραγούδι μια όμορφη και δυνατή ερμηνεία.
«Αν κατακτάς την καρδιά κάποιου δεν σημαίνει ότι κατακτάς και το μυαλό του κι έτσι η ανάγκη να βρεις την δικιά σου “ελεύθερη ζώνη”, είναι το επόμενο βήμα…»
Ian Ikon
“You said
You would never let me go
You did me wrong
For way too long
Leave me alone
In my own zone”
Στο παρελθόν ο μουσικός και παραγωγός Ian Kon έχει κάνει πολλές συνεργασίες, ανάμεσα σε αυτές και με την Maria Zlatani στο τραγούδι “Discover Me”, το οποίο έγινε επιτυχία σε Ελλάδα και Τουρκία και ακούστηκε ραδιοφωνικά σε πολλές χώρες της Ευρώπης. Επίσης στην Τουρκία έγινε διασκευή με την Deniz Sipahi.
Let me say one thing
I need room to sing
I turn the page
I don’t need no cage
Υou can’t share my heart
Nor another part
I’m not the type
you don’t possess my mind
You said
You would never let me go
You chose your words well
But I’m done with fairy tales
You said
You would never let me go
You did me wrong
For way too long
Leave me alone
In my own zone
You say you’re in love
Thinking you’re above
Ι am not your toy
I don’t need that noise
I never trust my eyes
Your camouflage disguise
All are big lies
Who is gonna pay the price
You are always full of big talk
Promising words
You are always full of big talk
Promising words
Remember, you hurt me
it’s better I break free
You sold me this great deal
But your love is not real