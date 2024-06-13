Μετά την μεγάλη επιτυχία “Because I Miss You” που παίζεται ακόμη πολύ και εκτός Ελλάδας, ο επιτυχημένος παραγωγός και συνθέτης Ian Ikon κυκλοφορεί το νέο του εθιστικό κομμάτι με τίτλο “Love Is Gone”.
Για το alternative pop κομμάτι “Love Is Gone”, ο Ian Ikon συνεργάζεται με τη μοναδική Anna Paspati και μαζί δημιουργούν ένα electro melodic mood.
Που πάει η αγάπη όταν χάνεται;
Γυρνάει πίσω στα αστέρια… Στην δική της αστρική ζώνη απ’ όπου και κατάγεται… Εκεί γενννιέται, εκεί επιστρέφει, εκεί ξαναγιεννέται…
Αυτό το καλοκαίρι ας κοιτάξουμε τα αστέρια… Να βρούμε εκεί τις χαμένες μας αγάπες…
Love is gone
Million miles beyond
It’s playing in an another chord
In astral zone
Look at the stars…
Στίχοι-μουσική: Ian Ikon
Watch me burning in the sky
Now you have to trust your eyes
Look at the stars
What we love is born again
Stardust in a shiny rain
Look at the stars
Love is gone
Tripping to heavens dome
Vibrating in an another tone
In astral zone
Love is gone
Million miles beyond
It’s playing in an another chord
In astral zone
Remember what i told you then
And everything was what it meant
Look at at the stars
Μy mind is triping to the sky
My body is a butterfly
Look at the stars
Bridge
We come from stars babe
We go to stars babe
There’ ll come a time we meet again
Love is gone