Μετά την μεγάλη επιτυχία “Because I Miss You” που παίζεται ακόμη πολύ και εκτός Ελλάδας, ο επιτυχημένος παραγωγός και συνθέτης Ian Ikon κυκλοφορεί το νέο του εθιστικό κομμάτι με τίτλο “Love Is Gone”.

Για το alternative pop κομμάτι “Love Is Gone”, ο Ian Ikon συνεργάζεται με τη μοναδική Anna Paspati και μαζί δημιουργούν ένα electro melodic mood.

Που πάει η αγάπη όταν χάνεται;

Γυρνάει πίσω στα αστέρια… Στην δική της αστρική ζώνη απ’ όπου και κατάγεται… Εκεί γενννιέται, εκεί επιστρέφει, εκεί ξαναγιεννέται…

Αυτό το καλοκαίρι ας κοιτάξουμε τα αστέρια… Να βρούμε εκεί τις χαμένες μας αγάπες…

Love is gone

Million miles beyond

It’s playing in an another chord

In astral zone

Look at the stars…

Στίχοι-μουσική: Ian Ikon

Watch me burning in the sky

Now you have to trust your eyes

Look at the stars

What we love is born again

Stardust in a shiny rain

Look at the stars

Love is gone

Tripping to heavens dome

Vibrating in an another tone

In astral zone

Love is gone

Million miles beyond

It’s playing in an another chord

In astral zone

Remember what i told you then

And everything was what it meant

Look at at the stars

Μy mind is triping to the sky

My body is a butterfly

Look at the stars

Bridge

We come from stars babe

We go to stars babe

There’ ll come a time we meet again

Love is gone