H Iota Phi γνωστή και ως Ilia Darlin, μετά την εμφάνισή της στο διεθνές φεστιβάλ του Βερολίνου Pop-Kultur, τις αναφορές από Musik Express Magazine, Spiegel και spins στο Radio 1 Berlin, επιλέγεται ανάμεσα σε χιλιάδες καλλιτέχνες στο pool του Ines Festival για το 2021 και 2022, ενός Πανευρωπαϊκού δικτύου προβολής, στήριξης και ανταλλαγής καλλιτεχνών.
Το single “Wolves Mate For Life” από το επερχόμενο άλμπουμ “Homo Pauperis” που θα κυκλοφορήσει το 2021, είναι το πρώτο που υπογράφει και ως παραγωγός, με την βοήθεια του Μιχάλη Δέλτα (Στέρεο Νόβα).
Ένα ηλεκτρονικό ατμοσφαιρικό, αλλά και δυναμικό κομμάτι, με αναλογικούς ήχους synthesizer και έντονη παρουσία εγχόρδων.
Today I felt like crying
But I don’t know why
Maybe for the losses
Could be for the gains
Everything I thought I wanted
Has brought me where I am
My tears are watering your flowers
How you reap what I sow
My heart is racing
I’m misplacing my love
When I fuck with other people
My heart is racing
I’m misplacing my love
When I fuck with other people
Wolves mate for life
Wolves mate for life
How can I trust you
When I know we’re the same
Wolves mate for life
How can I trust you
When I know we’re the same
Everything I thought I wanted
Has brought me where I am
My tears are watering your flowers
How you reap what I sow
My heart is racing
I’m misplacing my love
When I fuck with other people
My heart is racing
I’m misplacing my love
When I fuck with other people
Wolves mate for life
For Life
How can I trust you
When I know we’re the same
And you’re fucking other people