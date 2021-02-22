H Iota Phi γνωστή και ως Ilia Darlin, μετά την εμφάνισή της στο διεθνές φεστιβάλ του Βερολίνου Pop-Kultur, τις αναφορές από Musik Express Magazine, Spiegel και spins στο Radio 1 Berlin, επιλέγεται ανάμεσα σε χιλιάδες καλλιτέχνες στο pool του Ines Festival για το 2021 και 2022, ενός Πανευρωπαϊκού δικτύου προβολής, στήριξης και ανταλλαγής καλλιτεχνών.

Το single “Wolves Mate For Life” από το επερχόμενο άλμπουμ “Homo Pauperis” που θα κυκλοφορήσει το 2021, είναι το πρώτο που υπογράφει και ως παραγωγός, με την βοήθεια του Μιχάλη Δέλτα (Στέρεο Νόβα).

Ένα ηλεκτρονικό ατμοσφαιρικό, αλλά και δυναμικό κομμάτι, με αναλογικούς ήχους synthesizer και έντονη παρουσία εγχόρδων.

Today I felt like crying

But I don’t know why

Maybe for the losses

Could be for the gains

Everything I thought I wanted

Has brought me where I am

My tears are watering your flowers

How you reap what I sow

My heart is racing

I’m misplacing my love

When I fuck with other people

My heart is racing

I’m misplacing my love

When I fuck with other people

Wolves mate for life

Wolves mate for life

How can I trust you

When I know we’re the same

Wolves mate for life

How can I trust you

When I know we’re the same

Everything I thought I wanted

Has brought me where I am

My tears are watering your flowers

How you reap what I sow

My heart is racing

I’m misplacing my love

When I fuck with other people

My heart is racing

I’m misplacing my love

When I fuck with other people

Wolves mate for life

For Life

How can I trust you

When I know we’re the same

And you’re fucking other people