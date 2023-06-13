Ο Jimmy Sion μόλις κυκλοφόρησε το καινούριο του τραγούδι με τίτλο Black & White Glow.
Τη μουσική υπογράφει ο μουσικοσυνθέτης και παραγωγός Soumka ο οποίος έχει συνεργαστεί με καλλιτέχνες όπως ο Γιώργος Σαμπάνης, Μιχάλης Χατζηγιάννης, Ελεονώρα Ζουγανέλη, Σάκης Ρουβάς, Άννα Βίσση, Δέσποινα Βανδή, Χάρης Αλεξίου και πολλοί ακόμα.
Στίχοι: Αργύρης Χατζηνάκης και Jimmy Sion.
Το Black & White Glow είναι μια ατμοσφαιρική μπαλάντα κάτι που δεν έχουμε συνηθίσει από τον Jimmy Sion μιας και κινείται κυρίως σε electronic dance ρυθμούς, ενώ όπως λέει ο ίδιος ο Sion αυτό το τραγούδι σημαίνει πολλά γι’ αυτόν.
Dreams that you have done
you summer sent to me
and then you whispered to me
you’ll come
don’t be late just come
you are so missed to me
i want you hear its so real
day by day
and don’t be late
Up your black & white glow
that you left it here so long
I wrote on that “come on back”
Celebration lights
yes are on for you all nights
for your return
till you find the road
I remember all
the words you said to me
and all i said to you, oceans
thousands i love you
my one i send to you
and message with a million hearts
day by day
but don’t be late
Up your black & white glow
that you left it here so long
I wrote on that “come on back”
Celebration lights
yes are on for you all nights
for your return
till you find the road
I am going back in time
and the only sigh i find
is what did you do
yes i’m going back in time
cause i’m here with you for life
I missing you
Up your black & white glow
that you left it here so long
I wrote on that “come on back”
Celebration lights
yes are on for you all nights
for your return
till you find the road
for your return
till you find the road.