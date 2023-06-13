Ο Jimmy Sion μόλις κυκλοφόρησε το καινούριο του τραγούδι με τίτλο Black & White Glow.

Τη μουσική υπογράφει ο μουσικοσυνθέτης και παραγωγός Soumka ο οποίος έχει συνεργαστεί με καλλιτέχνες όπως ο Γιώργος Σαμπάνης, Μιχάλης Χατζηγιάννης, Ελεονώρα Ζουγανέλη, Σάκης Ρουβάς, Άννα Βίσση, Δέσποινα Βανδή, Χάρης Αλεξίου και πολλοί ακόμα.

Στίχοι: Αργύρης Χατζηνάκης και Jimmy Sion.

Το Black & White Glow είναι μια ατμοσφαιρική μπαλάντα κάτι που δεν έχουμε συνηθίσει από τον Jimmy Sion μιας και κινείται κυρίως σε electronic dance ρυθμούς, ενώ όπως λέει ο ίδιος ο Sion αυτό το τραγούδι σημαίνει πολλά γι’ αυτόν.

Dreams that you have done

you summer sent to me

and then you whispered to me

you’ll come

don’t be late just come

you are so missed to me

i want you hear its so real

day by day

and don’t be late

Up your black & white glow

that you left it here so long

I wrote on that “come on back”

Celebration lights

yes are on for you all nights

for your return

till you find the road

I remember all

the words you said to me

and all i said to you, oceans

thousands i love you

my one i send to you

and message with a million hearts

day by day

but don’t be late

Up your black & white glow

that you left it here so long

I wrote on that “come on back”

Celebration lights

yes are on for you all nights

for your return

till you find the road

I am going back in time

and the only sigh i find

is what did you do

yes i’m going back in time

cause i’m here with you for life

I missing you

Up your black & white glow

that you left it here so long

I wrote on that “come on back”

Celebration lights

yes are on for you all nights

for your return

till you find the road

for your return

till you find the road.