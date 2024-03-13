Το νέο αγγλόφωνο τραγούδι της icon performer Kalomira, έρχεται μετά την επιτυχία της “Στόχος” και έχει ήδη αγαπηθεί από το κοινό με τα streams σε όλες τις ψηφιακές πλατφόρμες να αυξάνονται συνεχώς!

Το χορευτικό pop single «Rolling» ξεχωρίζει για τον international χαρακτήρα του. Αναδεικνύει το ταλέντο της Καλομοίρας ως τραγουδίστρια, performer και τραγουδοποιό, καθώς υπογράφει τη μουσική και τους στίχους, σε συνεργασία με μία dream team διεθνώς βραβευμένων με Grammy συντελεστών, που αποτελείται από τον Mohombi Moupondo, τον Lukas Loules και τον Bulent Aris.

Το «Rolling» είναι διαθέσιμο σε όλες τις ψηφιακές πλατφόρμες από την Heaven Music.

Lose my focus, what’s going on?

Something’s wrong, yeah, yeah,

Must be that hocus-pocus you’ve got me on,

So just admit,

But don’t you quit it.

It’s burning, burning, burning in my chest,

If you want it, want it, be my guest,

I lose my cool for this ice-cold dude,

Like a fool for you baby.

I keep on rolling, rolling, what can I do,

Cannot control it, only when I’m with you,

You got me rolling, rolling, so into you,

Ou, Ou, Ou.

On my mind all the time,

Running through my head,

I got you on my mind day and night,

Creeping in my bed,

You got me rolling, rolling,

What can I do, ou, ou, ou.

Give me something to let them out,

The butterflies, that’s right,

Why you keeping all your emotions inside,

Now just admit,

Cause I can feel it.

Rolling, Rolling, Rolling,

You got me rolling.