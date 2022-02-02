Το “Of Time” είναι το ολοκαίνουργιο single της Κατερίνας Ντούσκα και αποτελεί το πρώτο μέρος του επίλογου του EP της: “Call Me Nyx”.

Το τραγούδι κυκλοφορεί με ένα βίντεο σε μορφή ταινίας μικρού μήκους με πρωταγωνίστρια την Κατερίνα στον ρόλο του alter ego της, Nyx.

Με αιχμηρό ήχο και εικόνα, η μανιώδης διάθεση του “Of Time” εντείνεται από την ασφυκτική ατμόσφαιρα του βίντεο, μια αντίστροφη μέτρηση και ένα απροσδόκητο cliffhanger. Τα συναρπαστικά φωνητικά της Duska τραγουδούν “Are we out of time?”, εκφράζοντας τις κοινωνικο-περιβαλλοντικές αγωνίες της γενιάς, ενώ η Nyx βλέπει το ταξίδι της μέσα στη νύχτα να τελειώνει.

Τη μουσική και τους στίχους συνυπογράφει η Κατερίνα Ντούσκα μαζί με τον στενό της συνεργάτη David Sneddon (Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith, Lana Del Rey). Η παραγωγή του τραγουδιού έγινε στο Λονδίνο από τον Anu Pillai (Lewis Capaldi, Roisin Murphy) και στην Αθήνα από τον Daniel Hyde.

Την σκηνοθεσία του βίντεο υπογράφει η ανερχόμενη σκηνοθέτης Elle Terse.

Are we out of time?

Are we out of time?

How we gonna make it better?

If we’re gonna lie together?

Are we out of time, ‘cause sure feels like it but I can’t decide

(nothing real ever comes easy)

Paradise, hard to find, when you’ve given up your mind

(nothing real ever comes easy)

An hourglass on our shoulders, set up, oooooooh!

Regressing as we get older

‘Cause nothing real ever comes easy

Nothing real ever

Are we out of time?

Are we out of time?

How we gonna make it better?

If we’re gonna lie together?

Are we out of time?

Are we out of time?

Is this really it forever?

Complicit in the fix together?

Are we out of time, got a countdown, gotta step, gotta step up

Something on my mind & the dawn won’t make shut up, make me shut up

Are we out of time, are we out of time, are we outtta, are we outta?

Are we out of time, are we out of time, are

we outta, are we outta?

Are we out of time?

Are we out of time?

How we gonna make it better?

If we’re gonna lie together?

Are we out of time?

Are we out of time?

Is this really it forever?

Complicit in the fix together?

There’s an undertone, I feel it right here, right here

Don’t know if we’ll ever be alright

Living in the upside down, we’re all so lonely here

Looking for someone to shed a light

Are we out of time?

Are we out of time?

How we gonna make it better?

If we’re gonna lie together?

Come alive, come alive

Are we out of time, are we out of time, are we out of time? (heeeeey)

Are we out of time, are we out of time, are we out of time? (heeeeey)

Are we out of time, are we out of time, are we out of time? (heeeeey)

Are we out of time, are we out of time, are we out of time? (heeeeey)