Κώστας Χαριτοδιπλωμένος – “Lost in the night”

Το θρυλικό «Lost in the night» επιστρέφει ανανεωμένο, χορευτικό, διαχρονικά νεανικό και αγαπημένο! Η μεγάλη επιτυχία του Κώστα Χαριτοδιπλωμένου που έφτασε στην κορυφή των ευρωπαϊκών charts στην δεκαετία του ’80, επανακυκλοφορεί από την Heaven Music σε ένα άκρως καλοκαιρινό remake και δίνει δροσιά και ρυθμό στις καυτές μέρες και νύχτες του Αυγούστου!
Το εντυπωσιακό βίντεο κλιπ έχει την σκηνοθετική σφραγίδα του Αλεξ Κωνσταντινίδη, τα γυρίσματα έχουν ολοκληρωθεί και η νέα εκτέλεση ενός τραγουδιού που έγραψε ιστορία είναι έτοιμη να απογειώσει την καλοκαιρινή μας διάθεση!
Μουσική (Composer): Costas Haritodiplomenos
Στίχοι (Lyrics): Costas Haritodiplomenos, Vana Mare
Ενορχήστρωση & Παραγωγή: Κώστας Χαριτοδιπλωμένος
I can hear your voice is calling in the night
As I am walking down the street
Must be only an illusion of some kind
No one else around but me
And no matter how I am trying
I can’t get you off my mind
Lost in the night, walking alone
Lost in the night, left on my own
Lost in the night, looking for love
Lost in the night,
I am drifting, I am looking
For your love
Lost and lonely now I am seeking for the ghost
There’s no place for me to go
Every shadow looks like you, I feel I am lost
Where I am heading I don’t know
Only now I realize
All the tears behind your eyes
Lost in the night, walking alone
Lost in the night, left on my own
Lost in the night, looking for love
Lost in the night,
I am drifting, I am looking
For your love
Looking for your love
For your love
Looking for your love
For your love
Looking, I am looking
For your love
Looking for your love
Lost in the night, walking alone
Lost in the night, left on my own
Lost in the night, looking for love
Lost in the night,
I am drifting, I am looking
For your love
Looking for your love
For your love
Looking for your love
For your love
Looking, I am looking
For your love
Looking for your love