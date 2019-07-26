Κώστας Χαριτοδιπλωμένος – “Lost in the night”

Το θρυλικό «Lost in the night» επιστρέφει ανανεωμένο, χορευτικό, διαχρονικά νεανικό και αγαπημένο! Η μεγάλη επιτυχία του Κώστα Χαριτοδιπλωμένου που έφτασε στην κορυφή των ευρωπαϊκών charts στην δεκαετία του ’80, επανακυκλοφορεί από την Heaven Music σε ένα άκρως καλοκαιρινό remake και δίνει δροσιά και ρυθμό στις καυτές μέρες και νύχτες του Αυγούστου!

Το εντυπωσιακό βίντεο κλιπ έχει την σκηνοθετική σφραγίδα του Αλεξ Κωνσταντινίδη, τα γυρίσματα έχουν ολοκληρωθεί και η νέα εκτέλεση ενός τραγουδιού που έγραψε ιστορία είναι έτοιμη να απογειώσει την καλοκαιρινή μας διάθεση!

Μουσική (Composer): Costas Haritodiplomenos

Στίχοι (Lyrics): Costas Haritodiplomenos, Vana Mare

Ενορχήστρωση & Παραγωγή: Κώστας Χαριτοδιπλωμένος

I can hear your voice is calling in the night

As I am walking down the street

Must be only an illusion of some kind

No one else around but me

And no matter how I am trying

I can’t get you off my mind

Lost in the night, walking alone

Lost in the night, left on my own

Lost in the night, looking for love

Lost in the night,

I am drifting, I am looking

For your love

Lost and lonely now I am seeking for the ghost

There’s no place for me to go

Every shadow looks like you, I feel I am lost

Where I am heading I don’t know

Only now I realize

All the tears behind your eyes

Lost in the night, walking alone

Lost in the night, left on my own

Lost in the night, looking for love

Lost in the night,

I am drifting, I am looking

For your love

Looking for your love

For your love

Looking for your love

For your love

Looking, I am looking

For your love

Looking for your love

Lost in the night, walking alone

Lost in the night, left on my own

Lost in the night, looking for love

Lost in the night,

I am drifting, I am looking

For your love

Looking for your love

For your love

Looking for your love

For your love

Looking, I am looking

For your love

Looking for your love