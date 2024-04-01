Ο διεθνής μας indie pop star Leon Of Athens, ο συνεπής Έλληνας καλλιτέχνης που συνεχίζει να οραματίζεται δίχως όρια, να δημιουργεί χωρίς σύνορα και να περιοδεύει ανά τον κόσμο με μεγάλη επιτυχία, προχωράει στο νέο του τραγούδι Afte
rGlow σε μια ακόμη εντυπωσιακή συνεργασία: αυτή τη φορά ενώνει δυνάμεις με μια από τις πιο αγαπημένες του indie pop μπάντες, τους Transviolet, και την υπέροχη φωνή της Sarah McTaggart για να φτιάξουν μαζί ένα υπέροχο pop κομμάτι ιδανικό για ανέμελες καλοκαιρινές λίστες.
Ο Leon Of Athens, ο οποίος δεν διστάζει εδώ και χρόνια να ονειρεύεται κάθε φορά το ακόμη καλύτερο, καταφέρνει και πάλι να κάνει αίσθηση με την άψογη παραγωγή και αισθητική της μουσικής του, συνεργαζόμενος με ένα διεθνές team δημιουργών και ένα συγκρότημα που ο Harry Styles και η Katy Perry έχουν δημόσια κατατάξει στα αγαπημένα τους.
Στίχοι/Μουσική: Leon Of Athens, David Sheddon, Katerina Duska
Παραγωγή: Anu Pillai
Το νέο single του Leon Of Athens «AfterGlow» κυκλοφορεί από την Cobalt Music.
I don’t know what to do when
I’m getting tired of trying
I can’t step on the same river
(I can’t step on the same river)
I feel my instinct dying
With every moment passing
I can’t step on the same river
Living in constant denial
Cause I can’t let go
I m setting fires when the sun
sun is gettin real low
I wanna revel in the afterglow
the afterglow
you always said that you would never switch the
light off but now we’re living in the afterglow the afterglow
Sometimes I close my eyes and
It makes me feel like I m hiding
I can’t step on the same rhythm
(I can’t step on the same rhythm)
And if I don’t
maybe I won’t know
If I can step on the same rhythm
I can’t step on the same rhythm
When I lose my soul
Where does it go
When I lose myself
Noone else turns the lights on
When I lose my glow
Where does it go
When I lose myself
Lose myself
blinded in the light
I m setting fires when the sun
sun is gettin real low
I wanna revel in the afterglow the afterglow
you always said that you would never switch the
light off But now we’re living in the afterglow the afterglow