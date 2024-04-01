Ο διεθνής μας indie pop star Leon Of Athens, ο συνεπής Έλληνας καλλιτέχνης που συνεχίζει να οραματίζεται δίχως όρια, να δημιουργεί χωρίς σύνορα και να περιοδεύει ανά τον κόσμο με μεγάλη επιτυχία, προχωράει στο νέο του τραγούδι Afte

rGlow σε μια ακόμη εντυπωσιακή συνεργασία: αυτή τη φορά ενώνει δυνάμεις με μια από τις πιο αγαπημένες του indie pop μπάντες, τους Transviolet, και την υπέροχη φωνή της Sarah McTaggart για να φτιάξουν μαζί ένα υπέροχο pop κομμάτι ιδανικό για ανέμελες καλοκαιρινές λίστες.

Ο Leon Of Athens, ο οποίος δεν διστάζει εδώ και χρόνια να ονειρεύεται κάθε φορά το ακόμη καλύτερο, καταφέρνει και πάλι να κάνει αίσθηση με την άψογη παραγωγή και αισθητική της μουσικής του, συνεργαζόμενος με ένα διεθνές team δημιουργών και ένα συγκρότημα που ο Harry Styles και η Katy Perry έχουν δημόσια κατατάξει στα αγαπημένα τους.

Στίχοι/Μουσική: Leon Of Athens, David Sheddon, Katerina Duska

Παραγωγή: Anu Pillai

Το νέο single του Leon Of Athens «AfterGlow» κυκλοφορεί από την Cobalt Music.

I don’t know what to do when

I’m getting tired of trying

I can’t step on the same river

(I can’t step on the same river)

I feel my instinct dying

With every moment passing

I can’t step on the same river

Living in constant denial

Cause I can’t let go

I m setting fires when the sun

sun is gettin real low

I wanna revel in the afterglow

the afterglow

you always said that you would never switch the

light off but now we’re living in the afterglow the afterglow

Sometimes I close my eyes and

It makes me feel like I m hiding

I can’t step on the same rhythm

(I can’t step on the same rhythm)

And if I don’t

maybe I won’t know

If I can step on the same rhythm

I can’t step on the same rhythm

When I lose my soul

Where does it go

When I lose myself

Noone else turns the lights on

When I lose my glow

Where does it go

When I lose myself

Lose myself

blinded in the light

I m setting fires when the sun

sun is gettin real low

I wanna revel in the afterglow the afterglow

you always said that you would never switch the

light off But now we’re living in the afterglow the afterglow