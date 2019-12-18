Είμαι 20 χρονών, φοιτητής Αγγλικής Φιλολογίας, αλλά πέρα από όλα αυτά είμαι πολίτης του κόσμου. Κι όταν ο κόσμος αυτός πονάει, πονώ κι εγώ.
Είμαι πολίτης του κόσμου και κουράστηκα να ζω σε ένα σύστημα ανομίας, όπου το χρήμα βασιλεύει στα κοινοβούλια και τις καρδιές μας.
Είμαι πολίτης του κόσμου και η κλιματική αλλαγή με τρομάζει. Ο κόσμος μου καταστρέφεται, το σπίτι μου κινδυνεύει.
Είμαι πολίτης του κόσμου και όταν τα ανθρώπινα δικαιώματα καταπατούνται, νιώθω πως μου στερούν την ανθρωπιά μου, ό,τι ανθρώπινο έχω πάνω μου.
Εκατομμύρια εξεγέρσεις, επαναστάσεις, πορείες, αγώνες κι όμως ακόμα όταν κοιτάμε τον καθρέφτη, βλέπουμε το ίδιο το πρόσωπο του καπιταλισμού να μας κοιτάζει.
Είμαι πολίτης του κόσμου και δεν μιλάω την γλώσσα του πολέμου.
Άλλοι δίνουν διαταγές, κι άλλοι πολεμούν.
Και όταν στοχεύεις τον ίδιο σου τον αδερφό, ίσως να είναι αργά.
Αυτό το τραγούδι το έγραψα για όλα αυτά. Μια μικρή αφύπνιση για το ποιοι είμαστε και τι έχουμε γίνει. Τίποτα δεν θα αλλάξει αν δεν κάνεις εσύ πρώτα την αλλαγή. Σήμερα είναι η μέρα.
Σας ευχαριστώ πολύ για τον χρόνο σας.
——————–
Directed/ Edited by: Lionder
Music/ Lyrics: Lionder
Camera: Nikos Sarigiannis
Starring: Christina Giannakopoulou, Margianna Giannakopoulou, Violeta Zaggogianni, Asimina Papaioannou, Aggelos Passalis, Aggelos Retzios
Nothing’s gon’ change if you don’t make a change
Look at the mirror, today is the day
Nothing’s gon’ change if you don’t make a change
Look at the mirror, today is the day
Nothing’s gon’ change if you don’t make a change
Look at the mirror, today is the day
Nothing’s gon’ change if you don’t make a change
Look at the mirror, today is the day
Look at all the damage we have done
Look at all the wars and all the guns
Look at all the fingers that they point
Let’s put some new caulks in the joints
Look at all the hating ass people
They like this disgusting life, they want a sequel
But don’t they ever learn from the prequel
Well, their nonsense becomes their vehicle
They hold a gun and pray to God
before the shoot their brothers
They don’t care about their blood,
about their future and their mothers
They betray us, they behave
like the blames on us
All these hypocrites for cash
they be fooling the mass
This corruption, a rap song can’t change it now
But I’ll try with my spit to remind you how
We used to live in freedom but now all of a sudden
We be praying for misanthropists not to press the button
Nothing’s gon’ change if you don’t make a change
Look at the mirror, today is the day
Nothing’s gon’ change if you don’t make a change
Look at the mirror, today is the day
Nothing’s gon’ change if you don’t make a change
Look at the mirror, today is the day
Nothing’s gon’ change if you don’t make a change
Look at the mirror, today is the day
We got opinions about everything
They taught us judgment is a way to fit in
We think we know it all but man we do still
Keep on ruining every little shit
Even fuck the fucking system
Up for ‘em to get some cash
We follow what they sell as wisdom
Why don’t don’t we stop all these punks
And send ‘em to prison
Why do we keep looking at ‘em every time we’re up against
Our reflection in the mirror, same ass pattern, copy – paste
Face it, you ain’t no saint, shit
Judging me, speaking your crap
Skipping the facts, you can’t erase ‘em
Look at you, proud of you, motherfucking racist
Don’t you know this earth is the home of all the races
We’re all equal and we end up in the ground
Everything you owned ain’t gon’ never matter now
This place about to blow up and I worry everyday
The good will be punished and the bad will never pay
Nothing’s gon’ change if you don’t make a change
Look at the mirror, today is the day
Nothing’s gon’ change if you don’t make a change
Look at the mirror, today is the day
Nothing’s gon’ change if you don’t make a change
Look at the mirror, today is the day
Nothing’s gon’ change if you don’t make a change
Look at the mirror, today is the day
Today is the day
Today is the day
Today is the day
[Chorus: Lionder]
Nothing’s gon’ change if you don’t make a change
Look at the mirror, today is the day
Nothing’s gon’ change if you don’t make a change
Look at the mirror, today is the day
Nothing’s gon’ change if you don’t make a change
Look at the mirror, today is the day
Nothing’s gon’ change if you don’t make a change
Look at the mirror, today is the day