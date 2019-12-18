Είμαι 20 χρονών, φοιτητής Αγγλικής Φιλολογίας, αλλά πέρα από όλα αυτά είμαι πολίτης του κόσμου. Κι όταν ο κόσμος αυτός πονάει, πονώ κι εγώ.

Είμαι πολίτης του κόσμου και κουράστηκα να ζω σε ένα σύστημα ανομίας, όπου το χρήμα βασιλεύει στα κοινοβούλια και τις καρδιές μας.

Είμαι πολίτης του κόσμου και η κλιματική αλλαγή με τρομάζει. Ο κόσμος μου καταστρέφεται, το σπίτι μου κινδυνεύει.

Είμαι πολίτης του κόσμου και όταν τα ανθρώπινα δικαιώματα καταπατούνται, νιώθω πως μου στερούν την ανθρωπιά μου, ό,τι ανθρώπινο έχω πάνω μου.

Εκατομμύρια εξεγέρσεις, επαναστάσεις, πορείες, αγώνες κι όμως ακόμα όταν κοιτάμε τον καθρέφτη, βλέπουμε το ίδιο το πρόσωπο του καπιταλισμού να μας κοιτάζει.

Είμαι πολίτης του κόσμου και δεν μιλάω την γλώσσα του πολέμου.

Άλλοι δίνουν διαταγές, κι άλλοι πολεμούν.

Και όταν στοχεύεις τον ίδιο σου τον αδερφό, ίσως να είναι αργά.

Αυτό το τραγούδι το έγραψα για όλα αυτά. Μια μικρή αφύπνιση για το ποιοι είμαστε και τι έχουμε γίνει. Τίποτα δεν θα αλλάξει αν δεν κάνεις εσύ πρώτα την αλλαγή. Σήμερα είναι η μέρα.

Σας ευχαριστώ πολύ για τον χρόνο σας.

Directed/ Edited by: Lionder

Music/ Lyrics: Lionder

Camera: Nikos Sarigiannis

Starring: Christina Giannakopoulou, Margianna Giannakopoulou, Violeta Zaggogianni, Asimina Papaioannou, Aggelos Passalis, Aggelos Retzios

Nothing’s gon’ change if you don’t make a change

Look at the mirror, today is the day

Nothing’s gon’ change if you don’t make a change

Look at the mirror, today is the day

Nothing’s gon’ change if you don’t make a change

Look at the mirror, today is the day

Nothing’s gon’ change if you don’t make a change

Look at the mirror, today is the day

Look at all the damage we have done

Look at all the wars and all the guns

Look at all the fingers that they point

Let’s put some new caulks in the joints

Look at all the hating ass people

They like this disgusting life, they want a sequel

But don’t they ever learn from the prequel

Well, their nonsense becomes their vehicle

They hold a gun and pray to God

before the shoot their brothers

They don’t care about their blood,

about their future and their mothers

They betray us, they behave

like the blames on us

All these hypocrites for cash

they be fooling the mass

This corruption, a rap song can’t change it now

But I’ll try with my spit to remind you how

We used to live in freedom but now all of a sudden

We be praying for misanthropists not to press the button

Nothing’s gon’ change if you don’t make a change

Look at the mirror, today is the day

Nothing’s gon’ change if you don’t make a change

Look at the mirror, today is the day

Nothing’s gon’ change if you don’t make a change

Look at the mirror, today is the day

Nothing’s gon’ change if you don’t make a change

Look at the mirror, today is the day

We got opinions about everything

They taught us judgment is a way to fit in

We think we know it all but man we do still

Keep on ruining every little shit

Even fuck the fucking system

Up for ‘em to get some cash

We follow what they sell as wisdom

Why don’t don’t we stop all these punks

And send ‘em to prison

Why do we keep looking at ‘em every time we’re up against

Our reflection in the mirror, same ass pattern, copy – paste

Face it, you ain’t no saint, shit

Judging me, speaking your crap

Skipping the facts, you can’t erase ‘em

Look at you, proud of you, motherfucking racist

Don’t you know this earth is the home of all the races

We’re all equal and we end up in the ground

Everything you owned ain’t gon’ never matter now

This place about to blow up and I worry everyday

The good will be punished and the bad will never pay

Nothing’s gon’ change if you don’t make a change

Look at the mirror, today is the day

Nothing’s gon’ change if you don’t make a change

Look at the mirror, today is the day

Nothing’s gon’ change if you don’t make a change

Look at the mirror, today is the day

Nothing’s gon’ change if you don’t make a change

Look at the mirror, today is the day

Today is the day

Today is the day

Today is the day

[Chorus: Lionder]

Nothing’s gon’ change if you don’t make a change

Look at the mirror, today is the day

Nothing’s gon’ change if you don’t make a change

Look at the mirror, today is the day

Nothing’s gon’ change if you don’t make a change

Look at the mirror, today is the day

Nothing’s gon’ change if you don’t make a change

Look at the mirror, today is the day