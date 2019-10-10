Matina Zara – “I need it”

Η Matina Zara, η ταλαντούχα τραγουδίστρια και τραγουδοποιός που έχει ξεχωρίσει από τα πρώτα της δισκογραφικά βήματα και ο ανερχόμενος Ρώσος DJ και παραγωγός Sasha Youth, μας παρασύρουν με μία «εκρηκτική» μουσική συνύπαρξη, το «I Need It», που πλέον κυκλοφορεί και σε music video!
To «I Need It», που ηχογραφήθηκε στα παγκοσμίου φήμης Black Rock Studios στην Σαντορίνη και κυκλοφορεί από την Panik Records, ήταν ένα από τα house pop tracks που ξεχώρισαν κατά τη διάρκεια του καλοκαιριού.
Η Matina Zara φέρνει ξανά το «I Need It» στο προσκήνιο, μέσα από ένα εξίσου «εκρηκτικό» video, το οποίο σκηνοθέτησε ο Δημήτρης Γκάνιος και αποκαλύπτει την πιο hot, αισθησιακή και ανατρεπτική πλευρά της!
Η Ελληνοκαναδέζα ερμηνεύτρια έχει ήδη κυκλοφορήσει τα «Kiss and Tell» και «Lies» το οποίο έχει κυκλοφορήσει και σε άλλες ευρωπαϊκές χώρες, ενώ στο ενεργητικό της έχει και την συνεργασία της με τον επιτυχημένο house DJ και παραγωγό Dino MFU στο track «Lose It All».
Ο ανερχόμενος house and future house παραγωγός Sasha Youth από τη Ρωσία έχει ήδη κυκλοφορήσει ένα track με μία από τις πιο σημαντικές country vocalists, την Emily Hare και έχει καταφέρει να σκαρφαλώσει στις πιο υψηλές θέσεις των charts της χώρας.
So I heard that you like it rough
Tell me am I good enough
My ways can set you free
Take back a shot of me
Feel the poison setting in
We’ll commit a little sin
Thank god you sold your soul
It’s time to lose control
No-one else just you and me
Close your eyes and then you’ll see
Never ending ecstasy
That’s the right place to be
I I feel it I I I feel it I I know you feel it please don’t deny
I I need it I I I need it I I know your love is keeping me high
I know you feel it please don’t deny
I know your love is keeping me high
