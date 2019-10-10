Matina Zara – “I need it”

Η Matina Zara, η ταλαντούχα τραγουδίστρια και τραγουδοποιός που έχει ξεχωρίσει από τα πρώτα της δισκογραφικά βήματα και ο ανερχόμενος Ρώσος DJ και παραγωγός Sasha Youth, μας παρασύρουν με μία «εκρηκτική» μουσική συνύπαρξη, το «I Need It», που πλέον κυκλοφορεί και σε music video!

To «I Need It», που ηχογραφήθηκε στα παγκοσμίου φήμης Black Rock Studios στην Σαντορίνη και κυκλοφορεί από την Panik Records, ήταν ένα από τα house pop tracks που ξεχώρισαν κατά τη διάρκεια του καλοκαιριού.

Η Matina Zara φέρνει ξανά το «I Need It» στο προσκήνιο, μέσα από ένα εξίσου «εκρηκτικό» video, το οποίο σκηνοθέτησε ο Δημήτρης Γκάνιος και αποκαλύπτει την πιο hot, αισθησιακή και ανατρεπτική πλευρά της!

Η Ελληνοκαναδέζα ερμηνεύτρια έχει ήδη κυκλοφορήσει τα «Kiss and Tell» και «Lies» το οποίο έχει κυκλοφορήσει και σε άλλες ευρωπαϊκές χώρες, ενώ στο ενεργητικό της έχει και την συνεργασία της με τον επιτυχημένο house DJ και παραγωγό Dino MFU στο track «Lose It All».

Ο ανερχόμενος house and future house παραγωγός Sasha Youth από τη Ρωσία έχει ήδη κυκλοφορήσει ένα track με μία από τις πιο σημαντικές country vocalists, την Emily Hare και έχει καταφέρει να σκαρφαλώσει στις πιο υψηλές θέσεις των charts της χώρας.

So I heard that you like it rough

Tell me am I good enough

My ways can set you free

Take back a shot of me

Feel the poison setting in

We’ll commit a little sin

Thank god you sold your soul

It’s time to lose control

No-one else just you and me

Close your eyes and then you’ll see

Never ending ecstasy

That’s the right place to be

I I feel it I I I feel it I I know you feel it please don’t deny

I I need it I I I need it I I know your love is keeping me high

I know you feel it please don’t deny

I know your love is keeping me high

These feelings can’t be tamed

My heart it can’t be blamed

When you flash that chilling stare

Knot your hands in my hair

I got tricks in my mind

The moves make you unwind

I’ll make sure I’m standing still

They say you shoot to kill

No-one else just you and me

Close your eyes and then you’ll see

Never ending ecstasy

That’s the right place to be

I I feel it I I I feel it I I know you feel it please don’t deny

I I need it I I I need it I I know your love is keeping me high

I know you feel it please don’t deny

I know your love is keeping me high

No-one else just you and me

Close your eyes and then you’ll see

Never ending ecstasy

That’s the right place to be

I I feel it I I I feel it I I know you feel it please don’t deny

I I need it I I I need it I I know your love is keeping me high

I know you feel it please don’t deny

I know your love is keeping me high