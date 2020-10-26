Μετά την κυκλοφορία του single του “Tonight” ο Μonsieur Minimal, μας παρουσιάζει και το βίντεο που θα συνοδεύσει το νέο του τραγούδι.

Πρόκειται για μια “ταινία μικρού μήκους” μέσα από την οποία ξετυλίγεται μια περίεργη και ρομαντική ιστορία με πρωταγωνιστές τον Monsieur Minimal και την Rosey Blue σε ένα ερημικό (Western look) τοπίο ανάμεσα σε μάγους, τσιγγάνες, σειρήνες και σερίφηδες.

Ένα υπέροχο βίντεο και μια υπερπαραγωγή που υπογράφει ο Δημήτρης Συλβέστρος.

Με αυτό τον τρόπο ο Monsieur Minimal, μας προϊδεάζει για τον vintage ήχο και την ασιθητική που θα επικρατήσει στο νέο του άλμπουμ, με τον αινιγματικό τίτλο Easteria, που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει στις 3/11/2020, σε Βινύλιο, CD, από την Mo.Mi.Records.

Tonight

I feel so wonderful tonight

The moon is shinning outside

And stands still above our story

This night

Τhe Lights are so magical tonight

I can feel the love dancing in and out of our bodies

I feel so wonderful tonight

I feel the love inside my heart

I see the fire in your eyes blowing up

I feel so wonderful tonight

I see the moon drawn in your eyes

And now the fairy tales just began

This night

Ι hear the sounds of love tonight

As you whisper to my ears words of love

Tonight

Take my hand and hold me tight

My lips are thirsty for your love, kiss me know

I feel so wonderful tonight

I feel the love inside my heart

I see the fire in your eyes blowing up

I feel so wonderful tonight

I see the moon drawn in your eyes

And now the fairy tales just began