“Because you are an As##OLE”!!!!
H Νεφέλη Φασούλη απαντά με τον πιο ψύχραιμο και φαινομενικά cool τρόπο, για το τέλος των άδοξων σχέσεων, σε ένα τραγούδι λύτρωση από αυτές.
Το “As##OLE” έγραψε ο Τάσος Μελετόπουλος και είναι η δεύτερη συνεργασία του με τη Νεφέλη Φασούλη, μετά το “Totally Confused”. Τραγούδι ανακούφισης που δεν μασάει τα λόγια του.
Στίχοι – Μουσική: Τάσος Μελετόπουλος
Ενορχήστρωση, παραγωγή : Χρήστος Αλεξάκης
Επιμέλεια – Οργάνωση: Άρης Δαβαράκης
Φωνή: Νεφέλη Φασούλη
Σκηνοθεσία: George Cousin
It’s so silent
And i am so cool
When i am alone
Me and all i want to dream of
When, when i am alone
I am alone
In my bed
And i am so happy, happy, happy..
Now, my heart is blooming love
Cause i ve got rid of you
Rid of you
I ve got rid of you
Because you were
An as##OLE
Oh yeah because you were an as##OLE
Yeah
Because you were so cruel with me
Cruel, cruel, cruel
It’s so peaceful
And i am so good
Now that you are gone
I can fly and taste my dreamland
Now, now that you are gone
You are gone from my head and i am
So happy,happy, happy…
I can feel again my heart beat
Cause i ve got rid of you
Rid of you
I ve got rid of you
Because you were
An as##OLE……
And i am so happy
I am so happy
I am do happy
I am so happy
That i ve got rid of you
Rid of you
Because you were an as##OLE
Oh yeah because you were an as##OLE
Oh yeah because you were so cruel with me
Cruel cruel cruel
Because you were an as##OLE
Oh yeah because you were an as##OLE
Oh yeah
Because you were so cruel