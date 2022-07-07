“Because you are an As##OLE”!!!!

H Νεφέλη Φασούλη απαντά με τον πιο ψύχραιμο και φαινομενικά cool τρόπο, για το τέλος των άδοξων σχέσεων, σε ένα τραγούδι λύτρωση από αυτές.

Το “As##OLE” έγραψε ο Τάσος Μελετόπουλος και είναι η δεύτερη συνεργασία του με τη Νεφέλη Φασούλη, μετά το “Totally Confused”. Τραγούδι ανακούφισης που δεν μασάει τα λόγια του.

Στίχοι – Μουσική: Τάσος Μελετόπουλος

Ενορχήστρωση, παραγωγή : Χρήστος Αλεξάκης

Επιμέλεια – Οργάνωση: Άρης Δαβαράκης

Φωνή: Νεφέλη Φασούλη

Σκηνοθεσία: George Cousin

It’s so silent

And i am so cool

When i am alone

Me and all i want to dream of

When, when i am alone

I am alone

In my bed

And i am so happy, happy, happy..

Now, my heart is blooming love

Cause i ve got rid of you

Rid of you

I ve got rid of you

Because you were

An as##OLE

Oh yeah because you were an as##OLE

Yeah

Because you were so cruel with me

Cruel, cruel, cruel

It’s so peaceful

And i am so good

Now that you are gone

I can fly and taste my dreamland

Now, now that you are gone

You are gone from my head and i am

So happy,happy, happy…

I can feel again my heart beat

Cause i ve got rid of you

Rid of you

I ve got rid of you

Because you were

An as##OLE……

And i am so happy

I am so happy

I am do happy

I am so happy

That i ve got rid of you

Rid of you

Because you were an as##OLE

Oh yeah because you were an as##OLE

Oh yeah because you were so cruel with me

Cruel cruel cruel

Because you were an as##OLE

Oh yeah because you were an as##OLE

Oh yeah

Because you were so cruel