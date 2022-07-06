Οι Night Is Young είναι ένα heavy pop duo από την Αθήνα, που ανακοινώνει σήμερα το πρώτο του EP στη Bitter Tea Records, και μας συστήνει τον ήχο του με το single Firefly.

To συγκρότημα αποτελούν οι Νίκος Δαλαβούρας (φωνητικά, μπάσο) και Χρήστος Βλάχος (παραγωγή, κιθάρα), γνωστός και ως Mikko και από τη συμμετοχή του στους Black Hat Bones.

To Firefly ηχογραφήθηκε στο 8yardstudios και τη μίξη και παραγωγή του υπογράφει ο ίδιος ο Μikko, ενώ το master ο Steve Lado. Συμμετέχουν στα drums ο Γιώργος Πουλιάσης και στο τσέλο η Ηλιάνα Κορέτση.

Το EP “Night Is Young” αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει τον Οκτώβριο του 2022 σε όλες τις ψηφιακές πλατφόρμες.

You were dancing in the dark today

I saw those fires in your eyes

Glowing circles on these walls of pain

It feels like they falling apart

And you said “I’m tough”

But you know that’s not enough

Then you said “I’m sorry”

But I couldn’t figure out why

And you said “I’m tough”

But you know that’s not enough

Then you said “I’m sorry”

Tears falling to the ground

You were dancing in the dark today

Like a swarm of fireflies

Constant motions from your head to your toes

Round and round it goes

I saw those fires in your eyes

I saw the light