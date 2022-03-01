Μετά την περίοδο απομόνωσης που περάσαμε, εξαιτίας της πανδημίας και μετά την

κυκλοφορία του “Dead Bones”, o Πάνος Μπίρμπας επιστρέφει με νέο κομμάτι!

Ο τίτλος του είναι “Pull me out” και αποτελεί το πρώτο single του επερχόμενου δίσκου.

Το τραγούδι μάς καλεί να απλώσουμε ένα χέρι βοήθειας σε όσους μας έχουν ανάγκη

καθημερινά και εμείς τους προσπερνάμε. Συνοδεύεται από ένα βίντεο κλιπ, που δε μιλά

μόνο για την αστεγία, αλλά και για την ανάγκη να στηρίξουμε κάθε συνάνθρωπό μας, ο

οποίος πλήττεται από τη σημερινή κοινωνική πραγματικότητα. Είναι σημαντικό να μη

ξεχάσουμε κανένα, εκεί έξω, ακόμα και δίπλα μας, που μας χρειάζεται!

Sing me a song to make me sleep, an air so sleek and long

There’s a war outside my door, I came this way before

I can’t face your eyes straight, just sitting naked by the phone

It’s too late, I’m so afraid, all the damage is done

Pull me out of the endless rain, pull me out of the storm,

Pull me out of this darkness, babe, I can’t do this all alone

I’m on the road, I’m on the road, in the twilight I will ride

In my white room neon lights, I got nowhere to hide

The sky falls red and gold, but here comes the rain again

Will you come to ease my pain and every tender strain?

Pull me out of the endless rain, pull me out of the storm,

Pull me out of this darkness, babe, I can’t do this all alone