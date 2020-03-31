Δύο χρόνια μετά την κυκλοφορία του album “Finchley Road”, εμπνευσμένο από το Λονδίνο και την εκεί παραμονή του, ο Πάνος Μπίρμπας επιστρέφει με το City Streets, το νέο του single στην Hidden Track Records.

Ένα μελωδικό κιθαριστικό κομμάτι, με μια γλυκιά μελαγχολία να κυλάει μέσα του. Ένα uptempo τραγούδι, ιδανικό soundtrack για μοναχικές νυχτερινές περιπλανήσεις, με την στιβαρή ερμηνεία του Μπίρμπα να φτιάχνει μια υπέροχα μελαγχολική και ταξιδιάρικη ατμόσφαιρα.

Ο τραγουδιστής των Dustbowl, μας αφηγείται στο City Streets μια ερωτική ιστορία, με την υγρασία των έρημων βρεγμένων δρόμων της πόλης, προλογίζοντας το νέο του album που ηχογραφεί και θα κυκλοφορήσει μέσα στο 2020.

I was born in a twisted city, on a wild and windy morning, I never would return

It’s a song we share together, as a promise of forever, for the times we’re apart

Down the streets I walk with you, think I’m coming home to you, I’ve waited so long

The city streets belong to you, you bring the sunlight in my room, you fly up high, so fair and bold, you got my mind, you got my hands, you changed my world.

Now, I’m going to the station, I’m gonna meet you lady, ticket in my hand

I got the situation, right in my head now, I hope you’ll understand

I felt it from the first time, and now all my dreams, they finally came true

The city streets belong to you, you bring the sunlight in my room, you fly up high, so fair and bold, you got my mind, you got my soul, you changed my world.