Οι Pink Vanity κυκλοφορούν το No Happy Ending, το πρώτο single από το προσεχές album τους που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει μέσα στο 2023.

Μετά τις επιτυχημένες κυκλοφορίες 2 single και ενός EP, οι Pink Vanity πιο ώριμοι από ποτέ και υπό την καθοδήγηση ενός από τους πιο επιτυχημένους μουσικούς παραγωγούς της ανεξάρτητης δισκογραφίας, Alex Bolpasi, δημιουργούν πλέον τη δίκη τους ηχητική ταυτότητα και έρχονται να ταρακουνήσουν τα νερά της εγχώριας αγγλόφωνης μουσικής σκηνής.

Το No Happy Ending, είναι αδιαμφισβήτητα ένα Ear-candy και catchy Pop-rock hit που συνδυάζει την Brit pop λατρεία τους με μια Vintage αισθητική και αφήνει το στίγμα της μπάντας για ό,τι πρόκειται να ακολουθήσει.

Το κομμάτι κυκλοφορεί με ένα απόλυτα High Quality Music Video, που περιγράφει τα συναισθήματα χαρμολύπης και νοσταλγίας για μνήμες του παρελθόντος, αλλά και μιας μάταιης ξεγνοιασιάς, στοιχεία που χαρακτηρίζουν τη μουσική και τον εσωτερικό κόσμο της μπάντας.

Το music video έχει σκηνοθετήσει ο Βαγγέλης Μαρτίνος και έχει φιλμογραφίσει ο Μελέτης Βαξεβανίδης.

Chasing, chasing the light now

There’s a party and all the girls are crying on the roof

It’s been a long time since you had to move on

This feeling keeps on blowing your mind like a proof

So won’t you try to say a goodbye now

To all the people standing still in the room

Sometimes you felt like nothing had any meaning

This loneliness keeps trying to cover the truth

Why did you fake it baby

This world is shaking lately

So save your tears for you

And let the light shine on you

Daydreaming all of the past times

While downing cold mimosas on New Year’s eve

This song is stuck in your mind and you keep on swaying

It’s vanity which makes you feeling blue

And I stand like a shade in the space now

While trying to put away all this mess

We both enjoyed enough a harmful illusion

It’s just about time we left the race

Why did you fake it baby

This world is shaking lately

So save your tears for you

And let the light shine on you