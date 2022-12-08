Οι Pink Vanity κυκλοφορούν το No Happy Ending, το πρώτο single από το προσεχές album τους που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει μέσα στο 2023.
Μετά τις επιτυχημένες κυκλοφορίες 2 single και ενός EP, οι Pink Vanity πιο ώριμοι από ποτέ και υπό την καθοδήγηση ενός από τους πιο επιτυχημένους μουσικούς παραγωγούς της ανεξάρτητης δισκογραφίας, Alex Bolpasi, δημιουργούν πλέον τη δίκη τους ηχητική ταυτότητα και έρχονται να ταρακουνήσουν τα νερά της εγχώριας αγγλόφωνης μουσικής σκηνής.
Το No Happy Ending, είναι αδιαμφισβήτητα ένα Ear-candy και catchy Pop-rock hit που συνδυάζει την Brit pop λατρεία τους με μια Vintage αισθητική και αφήνει το στίγμα της μπάντας για ό,τι πρόκειται να ακολουθήσει.
Το κομμάτι κυκλοφορεί με ένα απόλυτα High Quality Music Video, που περιγράφει τα συναισθήματα χαρμολύπης και νοσταλγίας για μνήμες του παρελθόντος, αλλά και μιας μάταιης ξεγνοιασιάς, στοιχεία που χαρακτηρίζουν τη μουσική και τον εσωτερικό κόσμο της μπάντας.
Το music video έχει σκηνοθετήσει ο Βαγγέλης Μαρτίνος και έχει φιλμογραφίσει ο Μελέτης Βαξεβανίδης.
Chasing, chasing the light now
There’s a party and all the girls are crying on the roof
It’s been a long time since you had to move on
This feeling keeps on blowing your mind like a proof
So won’t you try to say a goodbye now
To all the people standing still in the room
Sometimes you felt like nothing had any meaning
This loneliness keeps trying to cover the truth
Why did you fake it baby
This world is shaking lately
So save your tears for you
And let the light shine on you
Daydreaming all of the past times
While downing cold mimosas on New Year’s eve
This song is stuck in your mind and you keep on swaying
It’s vanity which makes you feeling blue
And I stand like a shade in the space now
While trying to put away all this mess
We both enjoyed enough a harmful illusion
It’s just about time we left the race
Why did you fake it baby
This world is shaking lately
So save your tears for you
And let the light shine on you