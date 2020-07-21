Το “Aphrodite” είναι η δεύτερη συνεργασία της Σοφίας Κατσαρός με τον διεθνούς φήμης παραγωγό Alvin Anthony, αμέσως μετά το επιτυχημένο “With You Here Tonight”, το οποίο κυκλοφόρησε από την Heaven Music.

Η Σοφία Κατσαρός και ο Alvin Anthony, έχοντας γνώση οτι ο πλανήτης περνάει μια δύσκολη εποχή, αποφάσισαν να ενώσουν ξανά τις δυνάμεις τους σε αυτό το τραγούδι, περνώντας το εξής μήνυμα:

Η “Αφροδίτη,” θεά του έρωτα και της αγάπης, άνηκε στο αρχαίο δωδεκάθεο του Ολύμπου, η οποία πέρα από τις σαγηνευτικές της δυνάμεις, είχε και μια ειδική ζώνη με την οποία μπορούσε να κάνει οποιονδήποτε, να ερωτευτεί το άτομο που τη φοράει!

Στόχος του τραγουδιού: Σε όλες τις γυναίκες αξίζει να ζουν μοναδικούς έρωτες, να μην ανέχονται καταστάσεις βασισμένες σε ψυχολογική και σωματική κακοποίηση! Μπορούν να ξεφύγουν από τις τοξικές σχέσεις και να πουν ΝΑΙ στις σχέσεις τις αληθινές, της πραγματικής αγάπης και συναισθημάτων!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?reload=9&v=COGDmCCrgYA&feature=youtu.be

Listen up carefully; Show you just how I feel,

You tried to capture me, And tried my heart to steal.

Don’t try and tie me down, And don’t lock me in a cage!

I am a lioness… And I will roar in rage.

‘Cause I’m no match for you I’m wild and mighty

I’m Aphrodite

Loving, the likes of you ain’t worth it no more,

Living, a lie I just can’t bear it no more

I’m fire, I’m much too hot for you to feel

I’m gone, I won’t be there for you babe.

Need someone passionate to show me just how they feel

Need him to capture me and try my heart to steal

Can’t wait to light his fire and be with him all day

I’ll be the spark that ignites his most eternal flame

‘Cause I’m no match for you I’m wild and mighty,

I’m Aphrodite

Loving, the likes of you ain’t worth it no more,

Living, a lie I just can’t bear it no more

I’m fire, I’m much too hot for you to feel

I’m gone, I won’t be there for you babe

Mhhmm

Fire (x3)

Cause I’m no match for…

Loving, the likes of you ain’t worth it no more,

Living, a lie I just can’t bear it no more

I’m fire, I’m much too hot for you to feel

I’m gone, I won’t be there for you babe

Fire (x3)