Η 19χρονη Ελληνίδα pop star, Stefania, ένα χρόνο μετά την συμμετοχή της στην Eurovision, που χάρισε στην Ελλάδα την 10η θέση και μετά το σερί επιτυχιών τόσο μουσικά όσο και τηλεοπτικά, επιστρέφει με μια νέα κυκλοφορία για το 2022 και το single “You lost me”.

H νεαρή Ελληνίδα τραγουδίστρια μόλις κυκλοφόρησε ένα νέο, φρέσκο και ανεβαστικό pop – reggae τραγούδι που θα ξεσηκώσει το κοινό και θα ακουστεί δυνατά όλο το καλοκαίρι και όχι μόνο!

Το τραγούδι έχει επιμεληθεί, για ακόμη μια φορά, ο γνωστός Έλληνας συνθέτης και παραγωγός Δημήτρης Κοντόπουλος μαζί με τους Elke Tiel, Stas Swaczyna, Daniël van der Molen ενώ μέρος των στίχων και της μουσικής έχει γράψει η Stefania.

Το νέο single “You lost me” συνοδεύεται από ένα δυναμικό βίντεο κλιπ, υψηλής αισθητικής και την σκηνοθεσία του έχει αναλάβει ο Άλεξ Κωνσταντινίδης.

Look at me or am I too much

Loving me means you cannot give it up

Got a hundred complications

A million more temptations, ah

Who is she, what’s your game

She calls you up and sets fire to your brain

Tell me what’s the motivation

To these complications, oh

This dream broke into a million tiny pieces

So I’m setting myself for reality

It doesn’t ease the pain (now I know you changed your game)

Thanks to you I got a lot of faith

You made me think you’re good to me

But you made me see the bigger picture

I got to dream another dream

Baby you lost me

Nanananananana, oh oh oh

Nanananananana, oh oh oh

Baby you lost me

I’m moving on, time to face the truth

Loving you means I got to let you go

Got to shake the expectations

No time for accusations, oh

I took a shot, you broke my heart

Never thought I’d fall for you but I fell hard

Tried to resist all the temptations

But I ran out of patience, oh

This dream broke into a million tiny pieces

So I’m setting myself for reality

It doesn’t ease the pain (now I know you changed your game)

Thanks to you I got a lot of faith

You made me think you’re good to me

But you made me see the bigger picture

I got to dream another dream

Baby you lost me

Nanananananana, oh oh oh

Nanananananana, oh oh oh

Baby you lost me

Listen baby, I can’t pretend to, cause you ain’t what I need

I’m about to control this shit to get up on my feet

I’ll be coming home now, cause I know what I need

You don’t know what I’m ‘bout to do, without you I’m all complete

Listen baby, I can’t pretend to, cause you ain’t what I need

I’m about to control this shit to get up on my feet

Listen baby, I can’t pretend to, cause you ain’t what I need

Baby you lost me

Nanananananana, oh oh oh

Nanananananana, oh oh oh

Baby you lost me

Nanananananana

Nanananananana

Baby you lost me