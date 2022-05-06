Η 19χρονη Ελληνίδα pop star, Stefania, ένα χρόνο μετά την συμμετοχή της στην Eurovision, που χάρισε στην Ελλάδα την 10η θέση και μετά το σερί επιτυχιών τόσο μουσικά όσο και τηλεοπτικά, επιστρέφει με μια νέα κυκλοφορία για το 2022 και το single “You lost me”.
H νεαρή Ελληνίδα τραγουδίστρια μόλις κυκλοφόρησε ένα νέο, φρέσκο και ανεβαστικό pop – reggae τραγούδι που θα ξεσηκώσει το κοινό και θα ακουστεί δυνατά όλο το καλοκαίρι και όχι μόνο!
Το τραγούδι έχει επιμεληθεί, για ακόμη μια φορά, ο γνωστός Έλληνας συνθέτης και παραγωγός Δημήτρης Κοντόπουλος μαζί με τους Elke Tiel, Stas Swaczyna, Daniël van der Molen ενώ μέρος των στίχων και της μουσικής έχει γράψει η Stefania.
Το νέο single “You lost me” συνοδεύεται από ένα δυναμικό βίντεο κλιπ, υψηλής αισθητικής και την σκηνοθεσία του έχει αναλάβει ο Άλεξ Κωνσταντινίδης.
Look at me or am I too much
Loving me means you cannot give it up
Got a hundred complications
A million more temptations, ah
Who is she, what’s your game
She calls you up and sets fire to your brain
Tell me what’s the motivation
To these complications, oh
This dream broke into a million tiny pieces
So I’m setting myself for reality
It doesn’t ease the pain (now I know you changed your game)
Thanks to you I got a lot of faith
You made me think you’re good to me
But you made me see the bigger picture
I got to dream another dream
Baby you lost me
Nanananananana, oh oh oh
Nanananananana, oh oh oh
Baby you lost me
I’m moving on, time to face the truth
Loving you means I got to let you go
Got to shake the expectations
No time for accusations, oh
I took a shot, you broke my heart
Never thought I’d fall for you but I fell hard
Tried to resist all the temptations
But I ran out of patience, oh
This dream broke into a million tiny pieces
So I’m setting myself for reality
It doesn’t ease the pain (now I know you changed your game)
Thanks to you I got a lot of faith
You made me think you’re good to me
But you made me see the bigger picture
I got to dream another dream
Baby you lost me
Nanananananana, oh oh oh
Nanananananana, oh oh oh
Baby you lost me
Listen baby, I can’t pretend to, cause you ain’t what I need
I’m about to control this shit to get up on my feet
I’ll be coming home now, cause I know what I need
You don’t know what I’m ‘bout to do, without you I’m all complete
Listen baby, I can’t pretend to, cause you ain’t what I need
I’m about to control this shit to get up on my feet
Listen baby, I can’t pretend to, cause you ain’t what I need
Baby you lost me
Nanananananana, oh oh oh
Nanananananana, oh oh oh
Baby you lost me
Nanananananana
Nanananananana
Baby you lost me