Ένα μήνα μετά την κυκλοφορία των Tryin και Slow, κι ενώ τα δύο πρώτα δείγματα της νέας δισκογραφικής δουλειάς τους έχουν κερδίσει τις εντυπώσεις, οι Sworr. επιστρέφουν
με το “Down To L”, αυξάνοντας την προσμονή για το επερχόμενο δεύτερο album τους, που θα κυκλοφορήσει στις αρχές του 2022 από την United We Fly.
Στο Down to L, οι Sworr. δημιουργoύν ένα ιδιαίτερο περιβάλλον από heavy bass synths, classic piano lines και laid back φωνητικά. Ένα αυτοκριτικό μελαγχολικό honest alt pop κομμάτι, με έντονα trip hop στοιχεία, ένα love song που οδηγεί σε ένα electro dance break beat ξέσπασμα ως αποδοχή του εαυτού μας αλλά και των γύρω μας.
Οι Sworr. είναι οι: John Tsallas, Thanasis Q και Robin K
And I can’t explain the things I do
Well aint that true
Ain’t that true
The things I do
It’s just for you
And sometimes lately
Things won’t go right babe
And I can’t explain the things I do
Well ain’t that true
Well ain’t that true
The things I say
The things I do
Sometimes lately
Things won’t go right babe
And I can’t explain the things I do
Well ain’t that true
Ain’t
that true
The things I say the things I do
Well ain’t that
I supposed to be
So why the hell
Are u here for me
Cause I’ve never been
All the things You need
All the things you wanted
And I ain’t been no friend
So why the hell
Would you be with me
Cause I know you’re perfect
But you think you’re free
Out of all the things
That you ever wanted to be
Don’t tell your self it’s okay
Cause I don’t care
Unless you’re there
And I ain’t perfect
And I ain’t worth it
But I’ve never been no friend
Don’t tell your self it’s on me