Ένα μήνα μετά την κυκλοφορία των Tryin και Slow, κι ενώ τα δύο πρώτα δείγματα της νέας δισκογραφικής δουλειάς τους έχουν κερδίσει τις εντυπώσεις, οι Sworr. επιστρέφουν

με το “Down To L”, αυξάνοντας την προσμονή για το επερχόμενο δεύτερο album τους, που θα κυκλοφορήσει στις αρχές του 2022 από την United We Fly.

Στο Down to L, οι Sworr. δημιουργoύν ένα ιδιαίτερο περιβάλλον από heavy bass synths, classic piano lines και laid back φωνητικά. Ένα αυτοκριτικό μελαγχολικό honest alt pop κομμάτι, με έντονα trip hop στοιχεία, ένα love song που οδηγεί σε ένα electro dance break beat ξέσπασμα ως αποδοχή του εαυτού μας αλλά και των γύρω μας.

Οι Sworr. είναι οι: John Tsallas, Thanasis Q και Robin K

