Ο Σταμάτης Κραουνάκης με τον αγαπημένο φίλο του και παραγωγό Μάριο Στυλιανάκη, έφτιαξαν ένα καινούργιο video clip του τραγουδιού «Wonderland» («Κόκκινα Γυαλιά»), για την ενίσχυση των παιδιών παγκοσμίως που έχουν προσβληθεί από τον κορονοϊό.
Η ενίσχυση θα γίνεται μέσω του διεθνούς οργανισμού «SAVE THE CHILDREN».
Όσοι θέλουν να προσφέρουν, στο video clip από κάτω υπάρχει το link, όπου μπορούν να επιλέξουν το ποσόν.
https://support.savethechildren.org/site/Donation2?df_id=1620&1620.donation=form1
Παραγωγή και στίχοι στα αγγλικά: Μάριος Στυλιανάκης
Ερμηνεία: Rachel Owens
Let me take you far away
To a white and silver bay, of moonlight
Where the kids sing in a band
Building castles out of sand
Chanting for the break of daylight
Let the kid inside you feel
Climbing on a Ferris wheel, the spinning
No one’s making future plans
Nothing ever changes hands
There’s no race and there’s no winning
Let me take you to the Fair
Let me take you to the Fair
It’s what we’ve been waiting for
Grown-ups moved away from there
Grown-ups moved away from there
Breaking waves will come to shore
Let me take you by the hand
Let me take you by the hand
We can be the ones who dare
Take the bus to Wonderland
Take the bus to Wonderland
Watch them stay behind and stare
On our face a ray of sun
Shoes in hand we start to run — grow younger!
Nothing scares me by your side
Climb on the tornado ride
There’s no tears and there’s no hunger
When you breathe inside my hand
As we head to Wonderland, we’re flying
It’s the child inside of me
That can offer you the key
To a world that’s never dying
Let me take you to the Fair
Let me take you to the Fair
It’s what we’ve been waiting for
Grown-ups moved away from there
Grown-ups moved away from there
Breaking waves will come to shore
Let me take you by the hand
Let me take you by the hand
We can be the ones who dare
Take the bus to Wonderland
Take the bus to Wonderland
Watch them stay behind and stare
Let me take you far away
To a white and silver bay, of moonlight
Where the kids sing in a band
Building castles out of sand
Chanting for the break of daylight