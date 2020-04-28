Ο Σταμάτης Κραουνάκης με τον αγαπημένο φίλο του και παραγωγό Μάριο Στυλιανάκη, έφτιαξαν ένα καινούργιο video clip του τραγουδιού «Wonderland» («Κόκκινα Γυαλιά»), για την ενίσχυση των παιδιών παγκοσμίως που έχουν προσβληθεί από τον κορονοϊό.

Η ενίσχυση θα γίνεται μέσω του διεθνούς οργανισμού «SAVE THE CHILDREN».

Όσοι θέλουν να προσφέρουν, στο video clip από κάτω υπάρχει το link, όπου μπορούν να επιλέξουν το ποσόν.

https://support.savethechildren.org/site/Donation2?df_id=1620&1620.donation=form1

Παραγωγή και στίχοι στα αγγλικά: Μάριος Στυλιανάκης

Ερμηνεία: Rachel Owens

Let me take you far away

To a white and silver bay, of moonlight

Where the kids sing in a band

Building castles out of sand

Chanting for the break of daylight

Let the kid inside you feel

Climbing on a Ferris wheel, the spinning

No one’s making future plans

Nothing ever changes hands

There’s no race and there’s no winning

Let me take you to the Fair

Let me take you to the Fair

It’s what we’ve been waiting for

Grown-ups moved away from there

Grown-ups moved away from there

Breaking waves will come to shore

Let me take you by the hand

Let me take you by the hand

We can be the ones who dare

Take the bus to Wonderland

Take the bus to Wonderland

Watch them stay behind and stare

On our face a ray of sun

Shoes in hand we start to run — grow younger!

Nothing scares me by your side

Climb on the tornado ride

There’s no tears and there’s no hunger

When you breathe inside my hand

As we head to Wonderland, we’re flying

It’s the child inside of me

That can offer you the key

To a world that’s never dying

Let me take you to the Fair

Let me take you to the Fair

It’s what we’ve been waiting for

Grown-ups moved away from there

Grown-ups moved away from there

Breaking waves will come to shore

Let me take you by the hand

Let me take you by the hand

We can be the ones who dare

Take the bus to Wonderland

Take the bus to Wonderland

Watch them stay behind and stare

Let me take you far away

To a white and silver bay, of moonlight

Where the kids sing in a band

Building castles out of sand

Chanting for the break of daylight