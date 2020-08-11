Οι Bad Habits είναι ένα νεοσύστατο ακουστικό σχήμα από την Ναύπακτο που παίζει country, folk & rock’n’roll και έχει ήδη ξεκινήσει να αλωνίζει την δυτική Ελλάδα με συναυλίες σε Ναύπακτο, Πύργο, Πάτρα και Αγρίνιο. Τιμούν αγαπημένους καλλιτέχνες όπως Johnny Cash & Social Distortion μέχρι Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen κ.ά. αλλά παίζουν και δικές τους συνθέσεις στα ίδια ακουστικά country & folk μονοπάτια.

Το “Not for you” αποτελεί το καινούργιο συνθετικό τους εγχείρημα με το βίντεο να έχει γυριστεί στην καρδιά της Ναυπάκτου!

Το τραγούδι τιμάει με την συμμετοχή του στην ηλεκτρική κιθάρα ο θρύλος της εγχώριας ροκ μουσικής Βασίλης Σπυρόπουλος από Σπυριδούλα!

Enjoy!

Woke up this morning feeling so alone

this world’s full of people rotten to the bone

Don’t wanna go outside, don’t wanna stay at home

but I just can’t hide from the black cloud above

And I said hey

baby set me free

And I said hey

the sun’s in the sky but not for me

I can’t feel my arms, I can’t feel my legs

I can’t hear a thing with all these whispers in my head

Now everybody’s losing it, just doing what they’re told

My heart maybe young, but my soul’s growing old

And I said hey

baby set me free

And I said hey

the sun’s in the sky but not for me

It’s been raining all over me for nights and days

but none of my sins will wash away

Don’t know where I’m going, just know where I’ve been

Been praying for some heaven but they’ ll never let me in

And I said hey

baby set me free

And I said hey

the sun’s in the sky but not for me