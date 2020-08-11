Οι Bad Habits είναι ένα νεοσύστατο ακουστικό σχήμα από την Ναύπακτο που παίζει country, folk & rock’n’roll και έχει ήδη ξεκινήσει να αλωνίζει την δυτική Ελλάδα με συναυλίες σε Ναύπακτο, Πύργο, Πάτρα και Αγρίνιο. Τιμούν αγαπημένους καλλιτέχνες όπως Johnny Cash & Social Distortion μέχρι Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen κ.ά. αλλά παίζουν και δικές τους συνθέσεις στα ίδια ακουστικά country & folk μονοπάτια.
Το “Not for you” αποτελεί το καινούργιο συνθετικό τους εγχείρημα με το βίντεο να έχει γυριστεί στην καρδιά της Ναυπάκτου!
Το τραγούδι τιμάει με την συμμετοχή του στην ηλεκτρική κιθάρα ο θρύλος της εγχώριας ροκ μουσικής Βασίλης Σπυρόπουλος από Σπυριδούλα!
Enjoy!
Woke up this morning feeling so alone
this world’s full of people rotten to the bone
Don’t wanna go outside, don’t wanna stay at home
but I just can’t hide from the black cloud above
And I said hey
baby set me free
And I said hey
the sun’s in the sky but not for me
I can’t feel my arms, I can’t feel my legs
I can’t hear a thing with all these whispers in my head
Now everybody’s losing it, just doing what they’re told
My heart maybe young, but my soul’s growing old
And I said hey
baby set me free
And I said hey
the sun’s in the sky but not for me
It’s been raining all over me for nights and days
but none of my sins will wash away
Don’t know where I’m going, just know where I’ve been
Been praying for some heaven but they’ ll never let me in
And I said hey
baby set me free
And I said hey
the sun’s in the sky but not for me